The Whispering Pines Police Department arrested William Bryan Atkins of Sanford for felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Brittany Nichole Hardy of Sanford was also arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and Tiffany Ann Sloan from Carthage, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest in Whispering Pines Park

William Atkins, Brittany Hardy, and Tiffany Sloan arrested on July 21 in Whispering Pines Park. 

On Saturday at 1:34 p.m., Officer Matthew Thomas was conducting a park patrol at Thagard Park located at 12 S. Lakeshore Drive. Thomas encountered Atkins, Hardy, and Sloan in the park with a small child. During his interaction, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons yielded 3 grams of heroin, 1 gram of methamphetamine, 18.7 grams of marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Officer Matthew Thomas and Chief Jason Graham

Officer Matthew Thomas and Chief Jason Graham of the Whispering Pines Police Department. Thomas joined the department July 6, 2022. 

