The Whispering Pines Police Department arrested William Bryan Atkins of Sanford for felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Brittany Nichole Hardy of Sanford was also arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and Tiffany Ann Sloan from Carthage, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Saturday at 1:34 p.m., Officer Matthew Thomas was conducting a park patrol at Thagard Park located at 12 S. Lakeshore Drive. Thomas encountered Atkins, Hardy, and Sloan in the park with a small child. During his interaction, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons yielded 3 grams of heroin, 1 gram of methamphetamine, 18.7 grams of marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Atkins was arrested and taken before a Moore County Magistrate and issued a $5,000 secured bond. Hardy was arrested and taken before a Moore County Magistrate and issued a $1,500 secured bond. Sloan was arrested and taken before a Moore County Magistrate and issued a $500 secured bond. Their court date has been set for August 3, 2022, in Moore County District Court.
Officer Thomas just joined the Whispering Pines Police Department on July 6. He had previously served with the Moore County Sheriff's Department.
For more information, contact Lieutenant Rodney Dozier at (910) 949-9961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.