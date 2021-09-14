241816415_2225185047629495_1082315823107244151_n.jpeg

Pictured from left to right, Jeremy Scott Sheffield, Gina Sheffield McLeod and Kelly Jean Steele.

Three people were arrested Wednesday by Moore County Sheriff's Office in connection to an investigation of sexual offense with a child in the Robbins area.

Jeremy Scott Sheffield, 44 of Carthage, Kelly Jean Steele, 39 of Robbins, and Gina Sheffield McLeod, age 55, of Carthage were arrested after the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report of a sexual assault on a child Saturday, a release from the Sheriff's Office said.

"Following information received, Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the Carthage area on Sept. 13," the release said.

Sheffield was charged with one count of statutory rape of a child by an adult, one count of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheffield was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000.00 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 23.

Steele was charged with two counts of felony child abuse-sexual act-commits/allows. Steele was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $200,000.00 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 23.

McLeod was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. McLeod was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000.00 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 23

Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days