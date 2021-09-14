Three people were arrested Wednesday by Moore County Sheriff's Office in connection to an investigation of sexual offense with a child in the Robbins area.
Jeremy Scott Sheffield, 44 of Carthage, Kelly Jean Steele, 39 of Robbins, and Gina Sheffield McLeod, age 55, of Carthage were arrested after the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report of a sexual assault on a child Saturday, a release from the Sheriff's Office said.
"Following information received, Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the Carthage area on Sept. 13," the release said.
Sheffield was charged with one count of statutory rape of a child by an adult, one count of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheffield was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000.00 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 23.
Steele was charged with two counts of felony child abuse-sexual act-commits/allows. Steele was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $200,000.00 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 23.
McLeod was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. McLeod was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000.00 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 23
Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.