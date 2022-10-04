The Southern Pines Police Department announces the arrest of three people, including one juvenile, following a traffic stop.
Kamarean Semaj Hancock, 18, of Southern Pines, Ariel Shemease Turner, 20, of Southern Pines and an unnamed juvenile were arrested following a traffic stop Saturday involving members of the Southern Pines Police Department’s Patrol Division for an expired vehicle registration on South Bennett Street at West Morganton Road.
"While speaking to the vehicles three occupants, the investigating officer observed a plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana in plain sight," a press release from the department said.
Seized during this investigation was 140.7 grams for marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an AR-15 rifle.
Hancock was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed and released under under a $2,500 unsecured bond, pending a hearing in Moore County Court.
Turner was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintain a vehicle for the sell of controlled substances and expired vehicle registration. She was jailed and released under a $2,500 unsecured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court.
A juvenile will be charged with carrying a concealed weapon through the Juvenile Court System.
