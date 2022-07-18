Larry McWane has had a busy 2022. Besides living in Pinehurst No. 6 and being a member of its Community Association, he’s also chairman of the first ever USGA Adaptive Open championship.
He is welcoming the world to his neighborhood.
When the USGA has hosted its championships in previous years in Pinehurst, it has usually been the iconic No. 2 course getting all the attention and visitors. For the U.S. Amateur in 2019, the renovated Course No. 4 drew the onlookers.
But for the past month, attention has fallen to this development about half a mile north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle on U.S. 15-501.
While McWane and other homeowners are welcoming the world to their neighborhood, a number of the people on the course this week are more familiar than most. Of the 407 volunteers working this week, more than half are No. 6 residents.
“We would have certainly had more, but they didn’t need anymore,” said Claire Berggren, president of the No. 6 Community Association. “We have a wait list.”
Driving into the community from either entrance off U.S. 15-501, the flower beds are freshly mulched and spruced. Large Adaptive Open flags wave.
To celebrate the July Fourth holiday, community homeowners Mike and Rita Pearce annually place over 300 American flags throughout the neighborhood. At the request of the USGA, these flags are still in place to welcome visitors and celebrate the championship.
The neighborhood has also placed signs welcoming the players, families, supporters and tournament throughout the roads leading to the clubhouse.
Work to welcome the USGA’s newest championship began more than a month ago. In June, extensive work started on bunkers and public areas to allow easier and complete access to players regardless of the players’ or guests’ physical challenges.
Also in June, the U.S. Adaptive Open and Pinehurst Resort leadership briefed the neighborhood at a standing-room-only meeting of what to expect. Berggren said she felt sure that they could “showcase these amazing golfers and our course.”
The takeover of clubhouse and amenities has been different for some.
“Yes, we lost access to some of our amenities, but yes, a spirit of support and generosity has prevailed,” said association vice president Kevin Fitzpatrick.
As part of the effort to keep all Pinehurst neighborhoods involved, the No. 6 community has also been sharing Adaptive Open updates with other area neighborhoods through the VOP’s Neighborhood Advisory Committee.
The community e-newsletter, “eCaddie,” reaches over 1,100 residents. According to Fitzpatrick, who is also the newest editor in addition to his other responsibilities, “It’s been our primary vehicle for keeping the membership up to date on matters related to the Adaptive Open.
“As an indicator of the level of interest, for specific championship content, our e-newsletter has had an open rate greater than 80 percent.”
Julia Pine, director of championship communications for the USGA, is no stranger to the role communities can have in “elevating” the various championships each year.
"The support from the community that lives here on No. 6 has been remarkable,” she said. “They've really embraced all aspects of this championship, from volunteering to spectating to hanging signs and flags around the neighborhood to help drive awareness and education. They've truly been a partner throughout this process and have elevated the event in ways we are incredibly grateful for."
On Sunday, Fitzpatrick reflected as he drove down the cart path with his neighborhood to either side.
“We have been extremely proud to play just a small role in what has been a tremendous undertaking,” he said. “This neighborhood has been more than happy to help in any way that we can.”
Berggren agreed. “The USGA could not have chosen a more supportive community. The No. 6 community boasts a large number of service oriented citizens, from our military, police and municipal workers, to a large number of teachers and healthcare providers who live here.
“Our neighbors understand, better than many, the courage, determination and perseverance it takes to triumph over the challenges these athletes have faced.”
Pinehurst No. 6 will host the Adaptive Championship again next year. And just in case there was any question about commitment, Berggren promises, “We’re delighted to be supporting these remarkable golfers and we’re determined to take the lessons learned this year to help make next year’s Adaptive Open even more special.”
Contact Sam Hudson at sam@thepilot.com or (678) 577-6183.
Larry McWane has been a stalwart of the golf community for many years. He helped timelessly on a variety of USGA committees leading up to this. He provided great assistance to Carolinas Golf Association's Hall of Fame by reviewing and putting together information for that brilliant exhibition. In addition, he has been an excellent rules official working at every level of golf. Thank you, Larry for your timeless work.
