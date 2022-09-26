Great fish do not swim in shallow waters…the strong can and do venture upstream…the piranhas of life are not evil unless we let them devour us.
Metaphorical fish live in an eternity of words of wisdom. The red-bellied piranha found on Saturday in Aberdeen Lake did not fare quite as well. That fish is dead and in Chad and Lindsay Ray’s freezer. Although, the Rays’ Facebook post has now been shared over 20,000 times. So, maybe it gets to live in infamy as well…except online and on top of a bag of keto cauliflower rice.
Under the gazebo at Aberdeen Lake Park last Saturday afternoon, the Rays were celebrating their son Nolan’s 8th birthday with family and friends. As the party started to wind down, Chad, an avid fisherman, saw his chance to trek a few yards to the lake and chat with the two men he had been watching reel in multiple fish. Chad wanted to know their secret, or at least what they were using for bait.
After Chad and the two fishermen –a father and son who frequent the lake – bonded over the success of shrimp bait, the father motioned to the ground next to them. “He said to me, ‘look at that down there. I’m pretty sure it is a piranha. Tell me what you think.’” At that point, Chad thought “there’s no way, but now after looking at it so many times, I don’t see how it is anything but one.”
While Chad was doing his due diligence and diving into Google’s Piranha 101, Chad’s dad and brother-in-law had walked down and joined in the investigation. Meanwhile, according to Chad, the two piranha catchers “tried to call the NC Wildlife number to report it, but it was closed.”
He added, “We stayed down there for a good while all talking. The son looked at the fish’s teeth and said, ‘Now that’s messed up. Who would put a piranha in a lake?’ and we all kinda laughed but we were all thinking the same thing.” Chad “can’t believe I didn’t get the names or numbers of those guys so I could give them a little credit in all this or talk to them again. They were definitely good fishermen.”
Adam Crocker, Aberdeen’s Parks and Recreation Director’s “phone blew up” after the Rays got back from the lake and posted the pictures on Facebook Saturday. On Monday morning, he reached out to the resident “fish expert” in the Parks and Rec world and “just to be sure I was right, I have verification that there’s no way a piranha could have come to Aberdeen Lake on its own.” He also added that he had heard lots of varying theories but he did believe the fishermen.
Garrett A. Gooch, Wildlife Officer in the Law Enforcement Division of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission believes the “story is likely accurate.” Before he shared the legal aspects of this “adventure,” he said, “I do want to confirm that through our office, this photo has been verified to be real and has not been altered in any way.”
Biologist Troy Thompson has the title of “District Six Fisheries Biologist 1” for NC Wildlife and he concurred with both Crocker and Gooch. “Someone had to assist in our piranha’s arrival. And if you are wondering about it getting here via flushing of a toilet, no."
Thompson has a theory on the piranha’s journey. “Whoever had this fish likely had other exotic fish. Let’s say you have a big aquarium and you pay a lot of money for all these fish. Exotic fish are not cheap. Then, this little guy starts nibbling on the tail of another fish, because that is what they do, they are literally known for that – and that’s the fish that you just paid big bucks for because of its beautiful tail. You are going to be mad. But you don’t really want to kill him because you are a fish guy and you can’t risk giving him away because they are illegal and you aren’t supposed to have it anyway, so you just throw it in the lake. I bet however many piranhas that person owned are out there.”
But not for long. Thompson, Gooch, and Crocker were all certain a fish native to the Amazon River could not survive a North Carolina winter. Crocker was also leaning towards the “donate and run” theory. “Every spring, we have people who drop their ducks off and drive off. I guess it seems like the nice thing to do. Except it isn’t.”
Crocker and Gooch both have had heavy piranha duty the last 48 hours and anticipate more. Crocker insisted, “It’s going to be ok. Piranhas are not what people see in the movies and even with thousands of them in the Amazon, they do not just randomly eat people. Trust me, I have gone pretty far down the road of piranha research in the last day, and I can assure everyone that the Aberdeen Lake does not feed into the Amazon River and there has never been a population of piranhas in the US."
Gooch agreed, “There have been a handful of sightings of piranhas in the US over a very long time and everyone says the same thing: it was likely a pet and someone dropped it off instead of killing it.”
The closest states to North Carolina that legally allows the purchase of piranhas are Tennessee and West Virginia. One of Ebay’s most reputable sellers, Trin's Tropical Fish, won’t sell to anyone in a state in which piranhas are illegal. However, they are also having a special this week, 10 red-bellied piranhas for $100.
According to NC general statute 15A NCAC 10C .0211, It is “unlawful to transport, purchase, possess, sell or stock in public or in private waters any species of piranha. The determination whether to warn or cite with a misdemeanor or a felony is based upon the seriousness of the violation.”
However, no statewide mandates exist in North Carolina regarding the ownership of exotic animals – and exotic fish are considered part of that category. Instead, NC has allowed each county to make their own decision and Moore County only allows licensed exhibitors and researchers to have exotic animals.
If all of this attention has you thinking about inventing your own piranha sighting to get your Insta numbers up, tread lightly. Gooch encourages the public to know NC laws including those that include wildlife and wild lies.
Even if you don’t have a piranha in your pocket, inciting fear, often called the “Breach of Peace '' law includes social media posting regardless of whether the fearful event occurs or not. Then, the federal “True Threat Doctrine” protects those that have been frightened into believing that they will be seriously harmed - one of the few types of statements not protected under the First Amendment. If you're still free at this point, “there’s the whole filing a false report with a law enforcement agency,” Gooch added. As history has shown, it's all fun and games until you lie to everyone that you just saw Big Foot.
The Piranha’s Unfortunate Reputation
When Theodore Roosevelt traveled to South America in 1913, the locals wanted to make sure the big-game hunter was entertained. Unfortunately for the reputation of the piranhas, one of their ideas was to catch hundreds of the fish and starve them for days. When Roosevelt arrived, the locals threw a dead cow into the Amazon, then released the fish. Roosevelt apparently thought it was the coolest thing ever. In his best seller Through the Brazilian Wilderness, he wrote,
They are the most ferocious fish in the world…The piranhas habitually attack things much larger than themselves. They will snap a finger off a hand… they mutilate swimmers…they will rend and devour alive any wounded man or beast; for blood in the water excites them to madness.”
Then in 1978, the movie Piranha was released. The summary begins with “When flesh-eating piranhas are accidentally released into a summer resort's rivers, the guests become their next meal.” In 2010, a remake arrived to scare the next generation, but this time it was in 3-D. Poor piranhas.
According to The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the non-Hollywood, non-Roosevelt version of these fish isn’t nearly that bad.
Red-bellied piranhas are red on their undersides from chin and cheeks to belly. They have powerful muscles that attach to a short, stout lower jaw fitted with triangular, razor sharp teeth, allowing them to bite down with incredible force and shearing ability. They can grow to be a little over a foot long and weigh up to 4 pounds.
They are found throughout both the still and moving sections of the fresh-water Amazon River. Their diet consists of the tails of larger fish, bits of flesh, whole small fish, insects, aquatic invertebrates and occasionally, plant material in the form of figs and other ripe fruit.
They tend to travel in schools of 20 or more and tend to be more active at dawn and dusk. They also have a lifespan of 10 years or more (without a North Carolina winter).
Thompson has enjoyed the last couple of days and said that the public should too. “It’s a great bit of local flavor. It is interesting, educational, and fun. No one got hurt, everyone is talking about something different. It is my favorite kind of news.”
