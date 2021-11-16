Police say over $7,800 worth of property was recently stolen from the Cameron home of Gilbert Hardy, the late father of professional wrestlers Jeff and Matt Hardy.
The break-in was reported to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday by Jeff Hardy, who cared for his father in the years leading up to his death at age 87 in April. The thief is believed to have gained entry to the home through a basement window, according to a report filed by investigators.
“The last time Jeff checked on (the home) was a couple weeks ago,” Chief Deputy Richard Maness of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a phone interview. “He went out and noticed that some things didn’t look quite right. Some property had been rummaged through and he listed several items that were stolen.”
Some of the stolen items include:
• A Martin acoustic guitar valued at $6,000
• An electric guitar valued at $1,000
• Miscellaneous comic books starring the X-Men and ROM the Space Knight valued at $500
• An Echo weed eater valued at $300
• The catalytic converters for a Chevrolet Silverado and a GMC Hummer
Jeff and Matt Hardy are both natives of Moore County. They first found fame performing as the tag-team wrestling duo the Hardy Boyz in the early 2000s.
Anyone with information about the break-in is urged to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444. Tips can be left anonymously.
(1) comment
“Help Wanted” signs everywhere but some low-lifes prefer theft. Their judgement day is coming.
