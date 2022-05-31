COVID-19 landed a cruel blow on India. She lost her job. Prior to March, 2020, India — a 7-year-old coal-black flat-coated retriever/certified therapy dog — visited nursing homes and shut-ins. Her quiet, calm demeanor and friendly responses cheered residents who responded with smiles and treats. When the visits were canceled her mistress, Peggy Baldwin, noticed India pining.
“She seemed sad, restless,” Baldwin said.
Obviously, India benefited from the visits as well.
Now, India has found a new calling. Every Wednesday morning she and Baldwin visit a kindergarten class at Carthage Elementary School, where the children read to her as she lies quietly at their feet.
India was named by her breeder since, as a puppy, she looked like a puddle of India ink. Given her nature, Sugar, Candy, Honey would suit even better.
When fully grown India trained and was certified by The Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dogs Association in New Jersey.
This nonprofit has graduated 14,000 dogs who relieve loneliness and bring smiles to adults, seniors and children in a variety of circumstances.
India wears a certification tag at all times.
A therapy dog must be dependably calm and gentle. Intelligence, a must. They greet with a paw, never jump. Therapy dogs, however, should not be confused with service dogs, who perform tasks for the master and are allowed on planes, in restaurants, stores and elsewhere where other animal companions might be banned.
Children adore India, wet kisses and all.
“Many (of the kindergartners) don’t have a pet; India helps them learn pet responsibility,” says teacher Whitney Irwin.
“Some were timid at first but now they’re really coming around.” Baldwin tells the children about India’s proficiencies, including opening the door fitted with a special contraption when she’s finished running the 3 acres surrounding Baldwin’s Southern Pines home.
During weekly visits, children read to India; she responds by rolling over for a belly scratch, then thumping her tail in pleasure.
“Wednesday is the kids’ favorite day,” confirms Rayona Cash, school bookkeeper, as she greets India in the office.
No wonder. These are hard times, uncertain times, with the trickle-down reaching 5- and 6-year-olds.
This beautiful dog displays an enviable coping mechanism.
“India sees only the good in people,” Baldwin says.
School is almost over. Soon, India will, once again, be looking for a job spreading love and licks as only a big black dog with soft brown eyes can.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.