Peter Lamb and The Wolves

Photo courtesy of Peter Lamb and The Wolves

Peter Lamb and The Wolves, an energetic and engaging band out of the Triangle headlines the season’s final  Come Sunday Jazz Brunch  on Sunday, May 22, at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.  The jazz quintet, which consists of saxophone, trumpet, piano/vocals, bass, and drums, boasts a playful and eclectic repertoire of music drawing from many different genres including R&B, pop, folk songs, and theme music from movies and video games.

“The style and the age of a song doesn’t matter,” says Lamb. “What matters is if it’s a good song and if we can add something to it.” 

Fronted by saxophonist, composer, and arranger Peter Lamb, the quintet has been performing in the Carolinas and beyond for nearly 15 years. Originally from San Francisco, Lamb moved to Raleigh at age nine and soon picked up the saxophone.

“I had a choice between sports or band,” says Lamb, “…and I’m a nerd.”

He took to the saxophone and playing jazz quickly, no doubt due to the influence of his stepfather, who was a jazz DJ.

“Jazz was always playing in the house,” adds Lamb. Upon graduating from East Carolina University, with a bachelor’s degree in music performance, Lamb moved to New York, but after the Sept. 11 attacks, he permanently returned home to North Carolina. He has carved out an active career in the Raleigh area as a bandleader, educator, woodwind repair technician and free-lance artist.

Over the years he and “the Wolves” have held a residency at Humble Pie, in Raleigh, and played for countless special events, including the 2012 Inaugural Ball for President Obama at Fort Myer, in Washington, D.C., and the 2011 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte. 

Their most recent album, “Live at Bond Brothers Eastside,” was released in December 2021 and they have plans to record an album each year, including a new project of what Lamb refers to as, “obscure children’s songs.” In addition to five albums with “the Wolves,” Lamb has recorded with the Ben Folds Five, Clay Aiken and Josh Groban.

The May 22 Come Sunday Jazz Brunch is sponsored by Aging Outreach Services and Ward Productions. The outdoor event begins at 11:30 a.m., with local cuisine courtesy of Genuine Hospitality Catering. There will be a cash bar.

Ticket options include “Band and Brunch” or music only; kids 12 and under are free (brunch additional). Bring your own chairs or opt for a VIP Table for six with an umbrella, chairs and the best seats in the house. Reservations for brunch are requested in advance. Visit weymouthcenter.org for tickets.

Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. 

Dr. Aaron Vandermeer is chair of the Music Department and coordinator of Jazz Studies at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days