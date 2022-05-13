Peter Lamb and The Wolves, an energetic and engaging band out of the Triangle headlines the season’s final Come Sunday Jazz Brunch on Sunday, May 22, at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities. The jazz quintet, which consists of saxophone, trumpet, piano/vocals, bass, and drums, boasts a playful and eclectic repertoire of music drawing from many different genres including R&B, pop, folk songs, and theme music from movies and video games.
“The style and the age of a song doesn’t matter,” says Lamb. “What matters is if it’s a good song and if we can add something to it.”
Fronted by saxophonist, composer, and arranger Peter Lamb, the quintet has been performing in the Carolinas and beyond for nearly 15 years. Originally from San Francisco, Lamb moved to Raleigh at age nine and soon picked up the saxophone.
“I had a choice between sports or band,” says Lamb, “…and I’m a nerd.”
He took to the saxophone and playing jazz quickly, no doubt due to the influence of his stepfather, who was a jazz DJ.
“Jazz was always playing in the house,” adds Lamb. Upon graduating from East Carolina University, with a bachelor’s degree in music performance, Lamb moved to New York, but after the Sept. 11 attacks, he permanently returned home to North Carolina. He has carved out an active career in the Raleigh area as a bandleader, educator, woodwind repair technician and free-lance artist.
Over the years he and “the Wolves” have held a residency at Humble Pie, in Raleigh, and played for countless special events, including the 2012 Inaugural Ball for President Obama at Fort Myer, in Washington, D.C., and the 2011 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.
Their most recent album, “Live at Bond Brothers Eastside,” was released in December 2021 and they have plans to record an album each year, including a new project of what Lamb refers to as, “obscure children’s songs.” In addition to five albums with “the Wolves,” Lamb has recorded with the Ben Folds Five, Clay Aiken and Josh Groban.
The May 22 Come Sunday Jazz Brunch is sponsored by Aging Outreach Services and Ward Productions. The outdoor event begins at 11:30 a.m., with local cuisine courtesy of Genuine Hospitality Catering. There will be a cash bar.
Ticket options include “Band and Brunch” or music only; kids 12 and under are free (brunch additional). Bring your own chairs or opt for a VIP Table for six with an umbrella, chairs and the best seats in the house. Reservations for brunch are requested in advance. Visit weymouthcenter.org for tickets.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Dr. Aaron Vandermeer is chair of the Music Department and coordinator of Jazz Studies at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
