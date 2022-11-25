Poll workers tallied about 430 unique write-ins for Moore County’s general election earlier this month, ranging from country classics like Dolly Parton to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
The write-in slots are infamous for joke-names, though some people use the blank line as a way to sign their ballot, said Board of Elections Director Towanna Dixon.
“I don’t think people realize we have to check the write-ins, so when they’re putting in Mickey Mouse, things like that, it kind of slows the process down,” Dixon said.
Tallying write-ins is tedious because the poll machines do not record the write-in content; they only notify the workers that there is a write-in. Workers have to look at every single write-in at every precinct to tally the votes by hand.
“I kind of wish that people would take the write-in column seriously,” Dixon said. “We have to make sure that if there is a qualifier write-in that we catch it.”
Write-ins need five votes to qualify for office — among other factors like living in the area. Most write-ins receive too few votes to qualify, but former President Trump did get four votes for Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor.
Dixon said if an individual qualifies and gains the most votes, the Board of Elections will notify them of the win and ask if they want to take the position. If the individual declines, the governing body then chooses someone else to fill it.
Individuals can officially qualify as a write-in candidate and get their name on the ballot through a petition process, which requires a different number of signatures depending on the race.
Three individuals petitioned to qualify as write-ins for the general election: Michelle Estelle Lewis for U.S. Senate; Dianna R. Jimison for U.S. House District 10; and Alvin D. Robinson for N.C. Senate District 26.
Four write-in names were tallied for the U.S. Senate race, including former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, who lost in the May primary race, and Robbins Town Commissioner Lonnie English.
The Board of Education at-large race received 105 write-ins. Prominent write-in names included Trump and Michelle Obama. The Board of Education District III race had 83 write-ins, including retired principal Nora McNeill and Leigh Bortins, founder of a Christian-based homeschool curriculum company called Classical Conversations.
Voters got a bit more creative for the Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor position, which received 260 write-ins. Voters listed individuals ranging from novelist and environmental activist Wendell Berry to Hannibal, Kayne West and bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings.
