The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum will host a community-wide remembrance event, “Vietnam War: Reflections of Courage”, beginning Friday, March 25, and ending Tuesday, March 29, which coincides with the 49th anniversary ending the U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
On Friday, March 25, at 4 p.m., there will be a Remembrance Ceremony and pinning for Vietnam Veterans in the Yarborough Bank Theater at the museum, located at 100 Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville.
Speakers for this event include CSM (Ret) Jimmie Spencer and Ron Matthews. Spencer is a Fayetteville resident who served in the Republic of Vietnam with 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) (Airborne) and with the Military Advisory Command. Matthews is a Linden resident who served in the Republic of Vietnam from 1969 until 1970 with the 1st Infantry Division and 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
The centerpiece of this remembrance event will be an outdoor exhibit called “The Moving Wall,” which is a half-size replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., a monument dedicated to the 2.7 million service members who served in the Vietnam War. Engraved on the walls are nearly 60,000 names of combat zone casualties and almost 1,300 of these are unaccounted for prisoners of war and missing in action.
The Moving Wall will be displayed on the museum’s parade field and accessible to visitors 24 hours a day over the course of the event. A directory of names will be available for visitors who may want a name rubbing of a family member or friend.
On Saturday, March 26, LTC (Ret) Jack Kelley who served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam will discuss his book, “Bonded in Battle,” which is a true account of Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. Charles Morris who bravely led his men in Vietnam during June 1966. Following the book discussion will be “My Father’s Brothers”, a critically acclaimed documentary produced by Shawn Kelley, son of LTC Jack Kelley.
On Sunday March 27, a documentary called “The Wall that Heals” will be shown and it tells the stories of several North Carolinians who served in Vietnam. Both events are free and open to the public.
The museum anticipates a full house for the Remembrance Ceremony and weekend events. Pre-registration is requested to attend: the Remembrance Ceremony registration link is https://bit.ly/remceremony, the March 26 events link is https://bit.ly/326vietnam and the March 27 events list is https://bit.ly/327vietnam.
"Vietnam War: Reflections of Courage” is made possible by a generous grant from Piedmont Natural Gas and supporting partners First Bank, Fayetteville Technical Community College, the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, Ward Productions and Builders FirstSource.
For more information regarding the “Vietnam War: Reflections of Courage” event, visit bit.ly/vietnam49.
