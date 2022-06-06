Have you ever experienced a difficult situation and then asked yourself, “Now what am I going to do?” That’s the very first thought that West End resident, Katie Carpenter, experienced after learning of the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease for her mother, Linda Carpenter.
Receiving a diagnosis such as this is never easy. In fact, it’s life changing. Katie remembers feeling a myriad of emotions during this time. She was devastated at how her parents’ lives would change, and she feared the future. She wondered if she would be able to find the strength and wellspring of unconditional love within herself to be the daughter her mom would need.
By the time Katie began to accept this new and painful “normal,” her parents’ home caught fire. Her dad, who was Linda’s primary caregiver, passed away within days of this tragedy.
Katie once again found herself asking, “Now what am I going to do?”
It was daunting to watch her mom’s memory fade and her disease progress. The responsibility of Linda’s care became much more daunting.
“As her symptoms progressed, so did the aggression, confusion, paranoia and restlessness,” said Katie. “One of the hardest parts of all this was knowing that I could not physically be with her 24/7. She was alone. Alzheimer's is a disease of loss, but it should not be a diagnosis of loneliness.”
“My brother, sister and myself took turns providing as much hands-on caregiving to her as we could, but we were fighting the inevitable. People who haven't been an aging caregiver have no idea how hard it is to watch a parent decline,” she added.
Wracked with guilt and worry, Katie struggled to find balance and acceptance of the role reversal from daughter to caregiver. Many days she found herself looking to the future — anticipating how her mom’s condition would worsen. Other days, Katie found herself lost in the past, trying fervently to recreate the mother she once knew.
“Alzheimer's stole my mom from me one memory at a time, one day at a time but I was blessed in a way that I would never have thought possible. Through this process, my eyes were opened, as I had the opportunity to look deep inside my mom and learn who she really was. Despite her declining body and her jumbled thoughts, I had seen her soul and it was beautiful,” said Katie. “Though I didn't realize it at first, it was a true blessing for me to have been able to walk with her until the end.”
While sharing her story often brings tears to her eyes, Katie feels empowered from the experience.
“When I got back to the "real world" after my mom's death, I was shocked by how different the world seemed. It was such an incredibly strange feeling seeing everyone going about their day as if things were normal, when nothing felt normal. I became keenly aware of how short life is and I made some major changes as a result. Of course I would still rather have my mom here and for my mom to have her life, but there are many ways her death made me a better person,” Katie said. “I am much more equipped now to help and to comfort others going through this. I realized I had been given a unique opportunity to contribute to the larger good by turning my experience into inspiration for others. It's my turn to give back.”
Actions, no matter how big or small, are powerful tools that can help raise awareness for this fatal disease. In searching for a way to honor her mom’s memory, Katie discovered The Longest Day, the Alzheimer’s Association’s second signature fundraiser.
As the owners of The Racquet Club at Seven Lakes, Katie and her partner, Canyn, watching a tennis player play from morning until evening and knew that would be a great idea for a fundraising event. The duo hosted their first Annual The Longest Day fundraiser by “renting” their pickleball and tennis courts throughout the day. Their goal was to fill their courts with players from sunup to sundown. As a result, with their community’s support, they successfully raised $15,000 and their event was recognized as a Top 50 fundraiser for The Longest Day worldwide, solidifying it as an annual event for them.
This year, they are hosting Power for Purple Palooza, a weeklong series of community-inspired events, including:
- Murder Mystery dinner at Seven Lakes Country Club on Saturday, June 11;
- Ladies golf event at Seven Lakes Golf Club on Sunday, June 12
- Outdoor movie night at The Racquet Club at Seven Lakes on Monday, June 13;
- Pizza for Purple evening at Seven Lakes Pizza on Tuesday, June 14;
- Give Back Night at Lakehouse Bar and Grille in Seven Lakes on Wednesday, June 15;
- S’mores Party at Sequoia Beach in Seven Lakes North on Thursday, June 16;
- Music and Food Truck night at Sandhills Winery in Seven Lakes on Friday, June 17;
- 5K Fun Run and Tennis/Pickleball “Longest Day” event with silent auction, inflatables, food trucks, live music and cornhole tourney on Saturday, June 18.
To register to attend or find out more information, visit tinyurl.com/PowerforPurplePalooza.
