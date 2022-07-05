In small towns, neighbors recall events with the same minutiae as they do when giving directions: stoplights, birthdays, dirt roads, bicycle wipeouts, old buildings that no longer exist — even tragedies.
In the fall of 2018, Union Pines senior Samantha Davis put on her running shoes just like she did before any other cross country event and any one of the many events she participated in as a vibrant member of her Moore County community. Running later that day in a Charlotte race, Sam went into cardiac arrest and died early the next morning. She was 17.
Many still remember it. Sam was so adored, it seemed as if all of Moore County mourned. Almost four years later, her photos are showing a few signs of aging on the refrigerator in the back of her parents’ Southern Pines store, Wild Birds Unlimited.
The little shop is bustling. Owner Jon Davis gently moves an enormous bag of Tree Nutty, “the bird version of granola,” and settles in to tell what he believes the “spirit of Sam '' has been up to lately. It’s a doozy of a story.
A Light Goes On
Jon Davis is a small business owner by day, but he secretly aspires to be the Clark Griswold of Christmas lights. He is a diehard man-fan of Christmas lights celebrities, especially MG’s Vision and Lights on Holt Road in Apex. Miguel Guerra has a Facebook page dedicated to his year-long planning and engineering of the Raleigh area attraction. Jon knew nothing more about “this MG guy other than he can really light up his house right,” he says, laughing.
After Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, though, Guerra stopped posting about next year’s lights. Instead, he took a deep dive into the atrocities happening to the Ukrainian people and his desire to do something to help.
Jon Davis saw that. A light went on.
“The last few years have been a very difficult time for us.” he says. “Sam was such an amazing person who would stop at nothing to help people. She was always giving.”
A few months before she died, Samantha wrote a prayer in her journal. She asked “to be totally selfless and willing to help others at all times.” Jon, his wife, Rebecca, and younger daughter, Emily, felt as if that prayer was now part of their responsibility and Sam’s legacy to continue.
Over the early spring, Jon was increasingly drawn to MG’s Facebook page. He “became almost obsessed” as he watched this regular guy in Apex plowing through this Ukrainian initiative.
“He is not trying to do something; he is actually getting these families out of their country and to the United States. It was all happening right in front of my eyes. He was making it work just because he felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Jon knew that Samantha would have been obsessed too.
“I had been feeling her presence urging me that we could do more and she was right. Finally, I knew this was what we needed to do and what she had chosen for us.”
The Davis family went big.
Ready or Not, Here They Come
In May, Jon agreed to sponsor and host a family of five from Ukraine. Most people either host or sponsor, not both. And most people host or sponsor one or two people.
“Host and sponsor five people who do not speak English. Yep, that is what I did.”
Jon laughs and still looks a little bewildered at his decision. In a matter of days after the family decided, he was on a Zoom call with a translator, Guerra, who coordinated the call, and Victoria and Sasha Bandura, a couple with three young children. There’s Diana,10, Yaruk, 8, and Ela, 6.
Things moved quickly.
First, there was paperwork to get the Bandura family over here. Understanding the language of the Department of Homeland Security and its paperwork was as foreign as the Ukrainian language. There were tax forms, bank statements, checklists, budget templates, declarations of financial support forms, and questions like “What would you want if you were forced from your home by war?” It required hours of sifting through filing cabinets, searching zip drives, formulating thoughtful responses.
On the other end, the Bandura family arranged for passports, travel documents, proof of immunizations, proof of citizenship. They tried desperately to gauge whether or not this was real or a false hope, or — worse — a scam.
It all came together through the Google Translate app and blind faith, for which there is no app. A timid friendship grew. Victoria confided to Jon that her husband was experiencing severe panic attacks and was unsure if the process should continue. At that point, Jon had submitted all of his paperwork.
“I knew it was out of my hands physically, but I also knew what I could say to them that would help bring them some peace,” he said.
Jon sent pictures of Samantha and shared his family’s pledge to honor her prayer. He also emphatically told the couple that this was “the most important decision we had ever made and we knew it was the right one.”
And as father to father, he shared, “Think about the kids when you are the most frightened.
“Always think about your children.”
What Was Needed
Jon’s sister Julia Davis and brother-in-law Kevin Oshinski wanted to help as well. Knowing they didn’t have the space in their Durham home, they offered financial support and served as “research partners.”
Jon and Rebecca’s Whispering Pines home does, however, have plenty of room. In fact, it has a two-bedroom empty “cottage.”
“We built this for Jon’s mom,” Rebecca says, “and when she died, well, that is around the time, well you know.”
Then there was COVID, then “grieving for each of us was different. Usually I am the one who talks Jon into things. This time it was him.
I didn’t know if it would work, but I knew it was what Jon needed. And now, look at this beautiful family in our lives. It is a constant blessing.”
But we’re getting too far ahead. First, that beautiful family had to get to this empty two-bedroom cottage that seemed custom-made for hope and healing.
The path to Whispering Pines via Ukraine via Warsaw via Atlanta via Raleigh is neither smooth nor secure. It included journeys out of hiding underground and from a hometown the Bandura family had never left. Yet they abandoned everything, save for three carry-on bags and three backpacks. There were first trains, first flights, first bouts of motion sickness, first frantic runs to faraway gates, and the inevitable — lost luggage and bad cell phone service. Some things require no translation.
There were a lot of unknowns. Through Google Translate, Jon received one message from the Atlanta airport before “they went dark — again.”
The message: “This airport experience is so bad I thought this could only happen on movies.”
Oh, Atlanta.
The Banduras had just escaped something much worse than movies or airport catastrophes. Through her growing grasp of English, Victoria tried to share what they had left behind.
On the first day of the invasion back in February, the family woke to blasts and a dark cloud. They looked out and saw smoke and fire in the distance where buildings that had dotted their daily views once were. They scrambled and found a place to stay underground.
“We were lucky we were fast,” she said.
They left the bread on the table uneaten, the beds unmade.
From that point on, underground was home, but still a place of fear. Victoria’s mother convinced them to look into this “new American” program and then convinced them to go back home, pack, sell anything they could. Leave, she said.
A Precious Transport
Victoria is thin, impeccably dressed and has a maternal sparkle in her eyes. She is wearing a white cotton dress with light blue embroidery. It matches her husband and son’s shirts.
Her daughters Diana and Ela hold her hands, then twirl and whisper, then disappear only to pop back in again quickly as Victoria talks.
Getting to Warsaw from Ukraine was the first leg. The second leg, to Whispering Pines, began on June 21 at 6 a.m. Warsaw time.
It was midnight when Banduras arrived in Raleigh. After parking in the wrong parking lot at the wrong terminal, the anxious Davis group stood in anticipation waiting by the Delta Airlines terminal desk.
Jon took yet another nervous glance at the welcome sign he had made.
“I am not sure how many sites I checked to make sure that I didn’t have something stupid translated incorrectly. The last thing I wanted after all of this was them to get off the plane and read, ‘Go Home.’”
The plane emptied, the video record button was pressed on the phone, and “I don’t think I took a breath.” No families of five came running out.
“It seemed like hundreds and hundreds of people were passing us by.”
Then came the flight crew. Then the cleaning crew. That wasn’t a good sign.
“At that point,” Jon says, “I looked at my phone to see if maybe I had a message that they were still in Atlanta. All I could think of was, ‘What had I gotten them into? Were they ok, safe, scared?’ I was in full-on panic for about 15 seconds.”
And then the Banduras walked up — weary, ok, safe and undoubtedly scared. There were hugs, tears, talking at once and not at all, exhaustion relief. The sign brought smiles. The family minivan fit everyone and all luggage beautifully. It was time to go home.
“One of the most surreal moments was when I started driving home from the airport,” Jon says, remembering that moment. “So, I know about the motion sickness issue and I didn’t want to make the last leg of the trip any worse.
“Everyone almost immediately passed out when we started driving, and it’s just me and a family escaping a war. I feel like I am in this crazy version of ‘Driving Miss Daisy.’ Everyone is passing me, flying past.
“I can see how tense I am driving like I have a van full of eggs and I just had to laugh a little. Quietly. Without making any sudden moves.”
Comforts of Home — and Discomforts
Slow and steady won the night. Arriving in Whispering Pines, the tears flowed anew when the Banduras family saw their new home. The musical and devoutly Christian family, as exhausted as they were from the long journey, buzzed with the thrill of a piano in the house, Sam’s hand-me-down trumpets and the chance to worship through music in their new home.
The next day was for sleeping, for letting the whirlwind of the past day catch up. But Victoria and Sasha were ready to work and give back “immediately,” Jon said. “Sasha wanted to mow my yard, help with groceries, odd jobs, anything and everything.”
Sasha is a sought-after tile craftsman and contractor back home and “can’t wait to work in that role again.”
“This well intentioned plan was hatched before parts of it were thought through on the government’s end and now they are trying to play catch up — they seemed to have forgotten certain pieces along the way.” For instance, there’s now a delay in working visas — that could take months. “These people are very proud, educated and talented. They do not want to accept handouts. Like Sasha, he would no doubt be doing really great tilework right now for a contractor, probably working a double, but he can’t even get a minimum-wage job legally now.”
Friendship, however, requires no paperwork. Emily and Diana are making jewelry and new memories. Emily is helping Diana with her English through laughter and pictures.
“I watch them and I know how much Emily loves having ‘a sister’ again,” Rebecca says, “and I know how much I missed those happy sounds.”
As for Yaruk and Ela, Rebecca says they climb on Jon and laugh and play “like they have known him forever. Ela is always hugging him. He smiles, they smile, and they smile, he smiles. It is so good to see that smile again.”
When she looks around at the bustling once-empty cottage, she says, “I am so glad we did this. People might think we are crazy, but I am blessed more and more every time I am with these amazing people.
“We still don’t know exactly what we are doing but it was the best decision.”
Shortly after Samantha died, Rebecca spoke to her classmates after the school raised money to buy a heart defibrillator in her daughter’s honor. At the assembly, Rebecca fearlessly and tearfully read her speech to the crowd.
“If you had a chance to know her,” Rebecca said back then, “then that means that you’re going to carry her in your soul through your life. Think of her, and get encouraged to do something a little bit out of your comfort zone."
Out of their comfort zone did the Davis family lunge. Out of sadness they went. And Samantha’s legacy continues.
What a beautiful thing to do.......
