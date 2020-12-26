Note: The coronavirus forced all of us to change our lives, often in dramatic ways. This article is part of a series about the people who pivoted in 2020.
Concierge service in the retail sector has usually been a high-end experience for the elite few used to getting catered to. But in the age of coronavirus, concierge became commonplace.
Brick-and-mortar shops launched digital storefronts for the first time. Merchants offered personal shopping via video chats, curbside service, even home delivery, like mini DoorDash entrepreneurs.
“I think the pandemic forced a lot of local shops to refine what they do and refresh their business,” said Sundi McLaughlin, owner of Mockingbird on Broad Street in Southern Pines.
McLaughlin overhauled her downtown boutique’s website, which had gone largely unchanged since the store opened in 2009.
“My goal was always to create a 13th month of revenue with the website, and the lockdown really clarified what was working and what wasn’t,” she said. “I restructured the website based on people’s feedback.”
And there was a lot of feedback. The store’s website saw record traffic in the early months of the pandemic thanks to McLaughlin’s prescient decision to stock up on jigsaw puzzles at the beginning of the year.
There was heightened demand for puzzles in the spring, driven largely by customers looking for ways to stave off boredom while isolated at home. Many shops were sold out, but not Mockingbird on Broad Street.
“The puzzle makers saved my business,” McLaughlin said. “All of a sudden, I was getting online orders from all around the world. My website allowed people who normally would not shop with me to shop with me. I’ve never had that many eyes on my website at once.”
In addition to revamping its website, Mockingbird on Broad Street started offering curbside pick-up and home delivery to customers in Moore County. McLaughlin plans to continue both services for the foreseeable future.
“As long as we still have the orders coming in for delivery, we’re happy to do it,” she said. “Especially if it’s between me or Amazon because I can deliver it that same day.”
She added: “I want to do anything I can to show my customers my gratitude for keeping us in business and showing us their support and love.”
That love was on full display in May, when members of the community left messages of support in front of the boutique after learning that McLaughlin had tested positive for COVID-19. She announced her infection in an emotional video shared on the store’s Facebook page, and the post received multiple comments praising McLaughlin for her transparency.
“Having had COVID, I know it has such a ripple effect,” she said in an interview. “All of sudden, my husband couldn’t go to work and my staff couldn’t go to work. It can affect everyone you care about.”
Like many small retailers, Mockingbird on Broad Street underwent a transformation in 2020. McLaughlin said the experience has made her business more versatile than ever before.
“There have been more gifts in education this year than I have received in the past years of my business,” she said. “I have learned so much this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.