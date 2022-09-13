On Tuesday, The Jefferson Inn exchanged hands from longtime owner Curtis Dean to an expanding and evolving hotelier business model, The Carolina Experience.

The unique approach of this young company offers inn and hotel stays, along with short term rental properties in destination communities across the state. With locations just in North Carolina for the time being, the goal is, according to company marketing, “to capture the true essence of the Carolinas through a variety of offerings that juxtapose consistent luxury with bespoke experience for our core adventure, destination and enterprise guests.”

