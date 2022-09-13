On Tuesday, The Jefferson Inn exchanged hands from longtime owner Curtis Dean to an expanding and evolving hotelier business model, The Carolina Experience.
The unique approach of this young company offers inn and hotel stays, along with short term rental properties in destination communities across the state. With locations just in North Carolina for the time being, the goal is, according to company marketing, “to capture the true essence of the Carolinas through a variety of offerings that juxtapose consistent luxury with bespoke experience for our core adventure, destination and enterprise guests.”
David Wilson, the COO of The Carolina Experience called the sale “the most amicable and pleasant experience” and both Dean and the new ownership stayed the night at the inn last night.
He also said that the hope was to avoid shutting down for an extended period of time while improvements and updates were made. “We want to make sure that the people of Southern Pines and the area understand that this incredible historic building will stay true to its roots. This is a great team that works here and we plan to keep the staff, including the music out back. We are making the changes that need to be made in the best possible way and keeping the parts that we have already come to love about this place.”
The sale was for $3,090,000 and includes 12,800 square feet of land, the inn, and a small parcel of “alley” behind the hotel all located at 150 W. New Hampshire in downtown Southern Pines.
Shannon Pearson, Director of Experience has a background in luxury retail, casino nightclubs, and a Masters in Live Entertainment Management. She refers to the variety of properties as “one-of-a-kind experiences that are all hand selected by accommodation pros.”
