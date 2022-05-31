Whew. There are enough farms in the Moore County area to keep you sustainable and happy until the cows come home.
Believe it or not, a comprehensive list of current local farms did not exist. Why? According to Savanah Laur, Moore County’s Agricultural Extension Agent, “We are so fortunate that we have had such an influx of farmers and markets in the area, we are all trying to keep up.”
Some farms change names and owners or decide to go into a new area, and suddenly websites or phone numbers aren’t the same, she said.
“The Moore County Extension office updates its social media on a regular basis, as fast as we can with local food news,” she said.
The increase of farms and farming makes sense when the data shows that these small businesses are indeed reaping what they sow.
In a study reported by the Farm Bureau, 7 percent of the nation’s economy and 29 percent of American jobs were linked to food and agriculture, either directly or indirectly. These sectors also exported $182.91 billion worth of goods, helping the U.S. maintain its position as a leading player in global agriculture. In 2021 these sectors contributed a total of $3.01 trillion to the U.S. economy.
Specifically in the state district that encompasses much of Moore County, 48,045 direct jobs, $1.57 billion in direct wages, and $4.95 billion in direct output were linked to food and agricultural segments.
For those just beginning to work land, Laur recommends the New Farmers Group that meets periodically.
“As stewards of the land, we are always learning, young and old, so if you are new to farming or plan to start farming, it’s a great group,” she said.
As part of that “always learning” belief that Laur shares, she is holding a free “Saving Seeds” seminar on Wednesday, June 22 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Southern Pines Public Library. She’ll explain the ins and outs of seed-saving basics, with references to some of books within the library.
Laur is happy as a pig in mud to talk farming.
“The flower farms around here are a story in itself. All over the county, I'm meeting fantastic women who are raising cut flowers and have all bonded over their shared experiences.”
Laur was also especially excited about Moore County’s newest market, Willabee, a “zero-waste market, behind Crossroads Coffee in Vass that offers household essentials, as well as produce and baked goods.”
To Market, To Market
The diverse crops are a relative newcomer to the Moore County farming scene. At one time there were more than 200 farmers growing tobacco here.
As recently as 1996, Moore County warehouse operators sold as much as $33.4 million in flue-cured tobacco, the "golden leaf" providing the desirable flavor and blend for cigarettes. Those warehouses sold more than 18 million pounds of tobacco at an average of $185.34 a pound.
While tobacco is still grown in North Carolina, it’s the other crops — strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes — that capture all the promotion.
But while residents are increasingly welcomed on farms to learn, pick or even play, farmers also are gladly loading up their trucks and bringing the food to the people.
The Moore County Farmers Market was established in 1976 on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Southern Pines — where the fire station is now — as an open market. In 1999, the market moved to the Morganton Road Park Sports Complex in Southern Pines.
Then the Moore County Farmers Market became a “producer only” status with vendors coming from within a 50-mile radius.
In 2008, the downtown Southern Pines market was added on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. It runs from mid April through the end of October. It is especially robust during the summer, featuring local chefs, musicians and other community leaders who volunteer their time to provide samples of food from the market vendors, play music or offer informational sessions for customers.
About That List
We hazard to say the list below is totally comprehensive of every little farm in Moore County, but we did scramble to compile as thorough a list as possible. So while we cannot guarantee it hasn’t changed in the last few minutes, we are willing to put all of our eggs in one basket that this is pretty darn accurate.
If a phone number or address is not listed, that’s the decision of the farm itself. Some farms have websites, some do not. Most have a social media presence of some sort and some are especially Instagram worthy. Reverie Hill Farm, Willabee Market, Shady Maple Farm, CaroKen, and Slow Farm to name just a few are adept at internet promotion.
Farmers Markets
* Moore County Farmers' Market
Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 604 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Downtown Park, the corner of Broad Street and New York Avenue.
* Sandhills Farmers Market In Pinehurst on the Village Green
Mid-April through the first weekend in October
Wednesdays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Memorial Weekend and Labor Day Weekend
(910) 687-0377
* Willabee Market
Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
120 South Alma St. Vass, behind Crossroads Coffee
(910)366-7598
* Sandhills Farm to Table
Community-supported agriculture through deliveries. Deliveries run from April 20-Nov. 10
(910) 722-1623
Local Farms
Eagle Springs/West End/Jackson Springs Area
Ken Chappell's Peaches Produce Stand – peaches and apples
672 N.C. 211
Carter Farms – variety of produce
673 Eagle Springs Road
(910) 673-7730
Eagle's Nest Berry Farm – blueberries and blackberries
1556 Currie Mill Road, Jackson Springs
(910) 639-3966
Fairway Farms – blueberries and grapes
274 Wood River Road, West End
(910) 528-6834
Paradox Farm – goat cheese
449 Hickory Creek Lane
Kalawi Farm – peaches and variety of produce
1515 NC 211, Eagle Springs
(910) 673-5996
Carthage Area
Olde Carthage Farm – strawberries, blueberries, muscadines and blackberries
2270 U.S 15-501
(919) 353-0179
Highlanders Farm – strawberries and peaches
5784 NC 22
(910) 947-5831
Four Oaks Farm – free range pork, produce and flowers.
624 Seawell Road, Glendon
(910) 464-2358
Priest Family Farm – variety of produce
365 Bibey Road
(910) 722-1623
Caroken Farm – honey and eggs
Information on Instagram and Facebook
Karefree Produce – variety of produce
4680 U.S. 15-501
(910) 947-3825
Green Haven Plant Farm – ornamental plants
255 Green Haven Lane, Carthage
(910) 947-2702
R2 apiary and cut flowers – honey, cut flowers and mushrooms
(910) 580-1977
Shady Maple Farms – cut flowers
Niagara Carthage Road
(910) 528-2300
Reverie Hill Farms – cut flowers
McLeod Farm – hemp, tobacco, corn, soybeans
2032 Farm Life School Road, Carthage
(910) 949-2038
Vass/Cameron Area
CV Pilson – sweet potatoes, strawberries, variety of produce
108 CVP Lane, Cameron
White Hill Farms – variety of produce
5030 South Plank Road, Cameron
(910) 783-8552
Happy Goat Ranch – variety of produce and starter plants
1508 US 15-501
(910) 315-2058
Slow Farm – Kune Kune pigs
James Creek Orchard – apples and peaches
172 U.S. 1
(910) 245-9901
Red Hill Family Farm/Home at Last – event venue and chickens
205 Monarch Court, Cameron
(910) 239-7369
LB's Farm – variety of produce and cut flowers
Instagram: LBeesFarm
Pinehurst Tea Garden – tea and tea plants
Victory Vineyard – blueberries, dewberries, and muscadines
975 Cranes Creek Road
Terrace Ridge Farms – beef
208 Ring Road, Carthage
(910) 639-8115
Flint Rock Farms – cut flowers, outdoor classroom/camps
6510 S. Plank Road, Cameron
(910) 263-9366
Robbins/High Falls Area
Three Sisters Farm – peppers and hemp
(717) 424-5536
Parkwood Farms – pumpkins, deer corn, and cut flowers
4617 NC 22, Carthage
(910) 315-5284
Misty Morning Ranch – ostrich and chicken
2812 Plank Road
Aberdeen/Pinebluff Area
Flow Farm – variety of produce and biochar
107 Linden Trail, Aberdeen
www.flow.farm/
For more information, contact the Moore County Extension Office at (910) 947-3188 or visit the office at 707 Pinehurst Ave, in Carthage. The website is moore.ces.ncsu.edu.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
