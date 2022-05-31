Strawberries

Whew. There are enough farms in the Moore County area to keep you sustainable and happy until the cows come home.

Believe it or not, a comprehensive list of current local farms did not exist. Why? According to Savanah Laur, Moore County’s Agricultural Extension Agent, “We are so fortunate that we have had such an influx of farmers and markets in the area, we are all trying to keep up.”

Some farms change names and owners or decide to go into a new area, and suddenly websites or phone numbers aren’t the same, she said.

“The Moore County Extension office updates its social media on a regular basis, as fast as we can with local food news,” she said.

The increase of farms and farming makes sense when the data shows that these small businesses are indeed reaping what they sow.

In a study reported by the Farm Bureau, 7 percent of the nation’s economy and 29 percent of American jobs were linked to food and agriculture, either directly or indirectly. These sectors also exported $182.91 billion worth of goods, helping the U.S. maintain its position as a leading player in global agriculture. In 2021 these sectors contributed a total of $3.01 trillion to the U.S. economy.

Specifically in the state district that encompasses much of Moore County, 48,045 direct jobs, $1.57 billion in direct wages, and $4.95 billion in direct output were linked to food and agricultural segments.

For those just beginning to work land, Laur recommends the New Farmers Group that meets periodically.

“As stewards of the land, we are always learning, young and old, so if you are new to farming or plan to start farming, it’s a great group,” she said.

As part of that “always learning” belief that Laur shares, she is holding a free “Saving Seeds” seminar on Wednesday, June 22 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Southern Pines Public Library. She’ll explain the ins and outs of seed-saving basics, with references to some of books within the library.

Laur is happy as a pig in mud to talk farming.

“The flower farms around here are a story in itself. All over the county, I'm meeting fantastic women who are raising cut flowers and have all bonded over their shared experiences.”

Laur was also especially excited about Moore County’s newest market, Willabee, a “zero-waste market, behind Crossroads Coffee in Vass that offers household essentials, as well as produce and baked goods.”

To Market, To Market

The diverse crops are a relative newcomer to the Moore County farming scene. At one time there were more than 200 farmers growing tobacco here.

As recently as 1996, Moore County warehouse operators sold as much as $33.4 million in flue-cured tobacco, the "golden leaf" providing the desirable flavor and blend for cigarettes. Those warehouses sold more than 18 million pounds of tobacco at an average of $185.34 a pound.

While tobacco is still grown in North Carolina, it’s the other crops — strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes — that capture all the promotion.

But while residents are increasingly welcomed on farms to learn, pick or even play, farmers also are gladly loading up their trucks and bringing the food to the people.

The Moore County Farmers Market was established in 1976 on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Southern Pines — where the fire station is now — as an open market. In 1999, the market moved to the Morganton Road Park Sports Complex in Southern Pines.

Then the Moore County Farmers Market became a “producer only” status with vendors coming from within a 50-mile radius.

In 2008, the downtown Southern Pines market was added on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. It runs from mid April through the end of October. It is especially robust during the summer, featuring local chefs, musicians and other community leaders who volunteer their time to provide samples of food from the market vendors, play music or offer informational sessions for customers.

About That List

We hazard to say the list below is totally comprehensive of every little farm in Moore County, but we did scramble to compile as thorough a list as possible. So while we cannot guarantee it hasn’t changed in the last few minutes, we are willing to put all of our eggs in one basket that this is pretty darn accurate.

If a phone number or address is not listed, that’s the decision of the farm itself. Some farms have websites, some do not. Most have a social media presence of some sort and some are especially Instagram worthy. Reverie Hill Farm, Willabee Market, Shady Maple Farm, CaroKen, and Slow Farm to name just a few are adept at internet promotion.

Farmers Markets

* Moore County Farmers' Market

Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 604 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Downtown Park, the corner of Broad Street and New York Avenue.

www.moorecountyfarmersmarket.com

* Sandhills Farmers Market In Pinehurst on the Village Green

Mid-April through the first weekend in October

Wednesdays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Memorial Weekend and Labor Day Weekend

(910) 687-0377

* Willabee Market

Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

120 South Alma St. Vass, behind Crossroads Coffee

Willabeemarket.com

(910)366-7598

* Sandhills Farm to Table

Community-supported agriculture through deliveries. Deliveries run from April 20-Nov. 10

Sandhillsfarm2table.com

(910) 722-1623

Local Farms

Eagle Springs/West End/Jackson Springs Area

Ken Chappell's Peaches Produce Stand – peaches and apples

672 N.C. 211

chappellpeaches.com

Carter Farms – variety of produce

673 Eagle Springs Road

Ncfarmfresh.com

(910) 673-7730

Eagle's Nest Berry Farm – blueberries and blackberries

1556 Currie Mill Road, Jackson Springs

(910) 639-3966

Fairway Farms – blueberries and grapes

274 Wood River Road, West End

fairwayfarm.us

(910) 528-6834

Paradox Farm – goat cheese

449 Hickory Creek Lane

paradoxfarmcreamery.com/

Kalawi Farm – peaches and variety of produce

1515 NC 211, Eagle Springs

www.kalawifarm.net

(910) 673-5996

Carthage Area

Olde Carthage Farm – strawberries, blueberries, muscadines and blackberries

2270 U.S 15-501

(919) 353-0179

Highlanders Farm – strawberries and peaches

5784 NC 22

Highlandersfarmnc.com

(910) 947-5831

Four Oaks Farm – free range pork, produce and flowers.

624 Seawell Road, Glendon

(910) 464-2358

Priest Family Farm – variety of produce

365 Bibey Road

Sandhillsfarm2table.com

(910) 722-1623

Caroken Farm – honey and eggs

Information on Instagram and Facebook

Karefree Produce – variety of produce

4680 U.S. 15-501

(910) 947-3825

Green Haven Plant Farm – ornamental plants

255 Green Haven Lane, Carthage

(910) 947-2702

R2 apiary and cut flowers – honey, cut flowers and mushrooms

Deesbeesapiary.com

(910) 580-1977

Shady Maple Farms – cut flowers

Niagara Carthage Road

Shadymaplefarmnc.com

(910) 528-2300

Reverie Hill Farms – cut flowers

reveriehillfarm.com

McLeod Farm – hemp, tobacco, corn, soybeans

2032 Farm Life School Road, Carthage

Ncfarmfresh.com

(910) 949-2038

Vass/Cameron Area

CV Pilson – sweet potatoes, strawberries, variety of produce

108 CVP Lane, Cameron

cvpilsonfarm.com

White Hill Farms – variety of produce

5030 South Plank Road, Cameron

whitehillfarm.com

(910) 783-8552

Happy Goat Ranch – variety of produce and starter plants

1508 US 15-501

(910) 315-2058

Slow Farm – Kune Kune pigs

slowfarmnc.com

James Creek Orchard – apples and peaches

172 U.S. 1

Jamescreekciderhouse.com

(910) 245-9901

Red Hill Family Farm/Home at Last – event venue and chickens

205 Monarch Court, Cameron

(910) 239-7369

LB's Farm – variety of produce and cut flowers

Caryfarmersmarket.com

Instagram: LBeesFarm

Pinehurst Tea Garden – tea and tea plants

pinehursttea@gmail.com

Victory Vineyard – blueberries, dewberries, and muscadines

975 Cranes Creek Road

Terrace Ridge Farms – beef

208 Ring Road, Carthage

terraceridgefarm.com/

(910) 639-8115

Flint Rock Farms – cut flowers, outdoor classroom/camps

6510 S. Plank Road, Cameron

flintrockfarmcameron.com/

(910) 263-9366

Robbins/High Falls Area

Three Sisters Farm – peppers and hemp

https://threesistersfarmnc.com/

(717) 424-5536

Parkwood Farms – pumpkins, deer corn, and cut flowers

4617 NC 22, Carthage

(910) 315-5284

Misty Morning Ranch – ostrich and chicken

2812 Plank Road

mistymorningranchnc.com

Aberdeen/Pinebluff Area

Flow Farm – variety of produce and biochar

107 Linden Trail, Aberdeen

www.flow.farm/

For more information, contact the Moore County Extension Office at (910) 947-3188 or visit the office at 707 Pinehurst Ave, in Carthage. The website is moore.ces.ncsu.edu.

Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.

