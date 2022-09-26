The national opioid crisis has continued to escalate in the months since Moore County was awarded over $6.2 million in a landmark settlement with the pharmaceutical companies that abetted the epidemic.
A record 107,622 people died of drug overdose in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with three quarters of those deaths involving opioids. Nearly 4,000 fatal overdoses were linked to North Carolina last year, a 26 percent increase from 2020.
“We're at the deadliest moment in the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,” North Carolina state Attorney General Josh Stein said during a roundtable discussion at the Moore County Agriculture Center in Carthage on Monday, adding that he fears this year’s death toll will surpass last year’s number. “This is a record we don't want to break. We want to turn the tide on this so that fewer people are struggling and fewer people are dying — and we have our work cut out for us.”
The meeting was organized to solicit feedback from community stakeholders on the most effective ways to spend Moore County’s share of the national settlement, which will provide $22.7 billion to state and local governments over the next 18 years. Stein said the money must go toward “prevention, harm reduction, treatment or recovery services” under the terms of the agreement.
Moore has received about $512,450 from the settlement since the spring, with the remaining funds expected to be paid out in installments through 2038. County leaders have elected to use the money to support “evidence-based, high-impact strategies to address the epidemic.”
One of the proposed strategies would provide medication-assisted addiction treatment to inmates at the Moore County Detention Center. Matt Garner, interim director of the local Health Department, noted that “about four out of every five (inmates) suffer from some sort of substance-abuse issue.”
Charay Dupree-Smith, executive director of the nonprofit Drug Free Moore County, would like to see the funds used to create transitional housing for people recovering from addiction.
“Once they get through treatment, what's next?” she said. “If they go back into the community that infected them, they’re going to relapse.”
The local funds will be allocated by the Moore County Board of Commissioners. Catherine Graham, vice chair of the board, acknowledged that the opioid crisis hits close to home for many residents.
“I think that probably everybody in this room has experienced a relative, loved one or acquaintance that has been a victim of the opioid addiction epidemic,” she said.
A record 23 overdose deaths were recorded in Moore County in 2020, the most recent year for which county-level data is available.
While the number of fatal overdoses was low compared with other counties, the percentage of local deaths caused by illicitly obtained substances was among the highest in the state. All but two of Moore County’s overdose deaths in 2020 involved drugs that were not prescribed by a medical professional, according to the data.
“I think there's a trickle-down effect in our community and our county (that) the state sometimes fails to recognize,” Graham said. “(A) person may be addicted, but then the trickle-down effect may put their children into foster care (…) We don't have enough foster parents to take care of the children. We're running out of group homes to put the kids in.”
Graham recalled the Moore County Department of Social Services struggling to find shelter for a group of children displaced by their parents’ addictions “because there was nowhere in North Carolina for them to go.”
“(The epidemic) has so many fingers that are reaching so many different areas,” she said. “People no longer work because they're addicted. They can't get their opioids so they steal. Our jails are filling up; we have to have more law enforcement officers.
“When we think about this addiction epidemic, let's try to keep in mind how far it reaches into our county and our communities.”
The settlement stems from a lawsuit that targeted opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, along with the “big three” drug distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. The N.C. Department of Justice had charged that the epidemic was “created and fueled” by the companies’ “irresponsible marketing and inadequate monitoring.”
Stein said an additional $8 billion has been “secured from three other drug manufacturers.”
“We’ve come to the outline of a deal, and now we've got to finalize it,” he said. “The share in North Carolina is inching upwards of $900 million to $1 billion, so there will be more funds coming to you all as we keep doing our jobs to hold these corporations, these drug companies, accountable.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
Not mentioned here - He was greeted by patriots reminding him that his job is to protect the unborn and our state constitution on things like existing laws restricting abortions and the state constitutional ban on gay marriage. Much of the opioid problem is due to the invasion of illegal aliens across our southern border, controlled by cartels making a fortune from drugs and human trafficking. Stein’s Democrat Party owns that disaster and its deadly consequences.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.