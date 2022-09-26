Attorney General Josh Stein in Moore County on Sept. 26, 2022.

Attorney General Josh Stein in Moore County on Sept. 26, 2022.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The national opioid crisis has continued to escalate in the months since Moore County was awarded over $6.2 million in a landmark settlement with the pharmaceutical companies that abetted the epidemic.

A record 107,622 people died of drug overdose in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with three quarters of those deaths involving opioids. Nearly 4,000 fatal overdoses were linked to North Carolina last year, a 26 percent increase from 2020.

County leaders and community stakeholders during a meeting focused on the opioid epidemicic on Sept. 26, 2022.

County leaders and community stakeholders during a meeting focused on the opioid epidemicic on Sept. 26, 2022.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Not mentioned here - He was greeted by patriots reminding him that his job is to protect the unborn and our state constitution on things like existing laws restricting abortions and the state constitutional ban on gay marriage. Much of the opioid problem is due to the invasion of illegal aliens across our southern border, controlled by cartels making a fortune from drugs and human trafficking. Stein’s Democrat Party owns that disaster and its deadly consequences.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days