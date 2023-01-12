The Town Council approved the development of 75 more lots within phases 3B and 4 of The Carolina subdivision, expanding the total number of lots to 225.
The subdivision, also known as Caropines, is located off Airport Road and across from the Moore County Airport.
Caropines Ventures LLC bought the development in 2013 from bankruptcy and later bought the golf course in 2017. It submitted a comprehensive plan in 2018 to rezone 385 acres of undeveloped residential areas and part of the Arnold Palmer-designed golf course to construct more housing.
The approved plan, modified after months of discussions with residents, allowed for construction of up to 550 residential units over a 10-year timeline, including 15 phases of development. All phases should be complete by October 2028.
The 550 units does not include the 102 platted lots with 86 built homes constructed prior to approval of the comprehensive development plan. These homes are located in the southern area of the subdivision.
The 75 lots will be split with Phase 3B having 12 single-family homes and 11 cottages, and Phase 4 consisting of 54 townhomes. The homes will be accessed through internal roadways that connect to the Avenue of the Carolinas.
Following a traffic impact assessment, the department of transportation approved the phasing plan with a list of required improvements, including the development of left and right turn lanes at the existing Avenue of the Carolinas entrance. They also called for left and right turn lanes at the secondary entrance, located further north on Airport Road, and a westbound right-turn slip lane between Airport Road and N.C. 22 with future development.
The Avenue of the Carolinas, which snakes through the subdivision, is unfinished in the northern section of the development. It was planned to be finished by March 2022, but put on hold while designing a master sewer plan with a gravity system.
The applicants agreed to a condition set forth by planning staff for the road to be completed with the development of the next phase, whether that is 3B or 4. The sewer and road designs will need approval from the town engineer prior to construction.
Planning staff also added a condition to the plan for an amenity to be added with the construction of the next phase. When presented to the planning board in November, the amenities were unclear within the subdivision.
Paul Saathof, an associate with Koontz Jones Design, walked through the current amenities, including a short golf course, a $1.8 million clubhouse and greenway system. Underway are a splash pad and community garden, one of which will be finished with the next phase.
Linda Holmes, who spoke on behalf of residents in the community at the planning board meeting, echoed her concerns during the public hearing. She noted areas of needed improvement, including general maintenance because of road erosion and three feet of standing water in stormwater ponds.
Town Engineer James Michel confirmed there are signs of erosion along a roadway in the development.
Developer Perry Shelley responded to some of her concerns, and said he is looking for someone to take care of the road erosion. He also said that any concerns from residents can be sent to him via email.
Councilwoman Ann Petersen “strongly suggested” Shelley set up a neighborhood meeting to hear the concerns of residents and discuss future developments.
One last condition set forth by planning staff and agreed to by the applicants was a renewed red-cockaded woodpecker study because the last one happened in 2018.
In other action, the town council:
* approved a list of nine text amendments to the town ordinance that provide clarity and reduce redundancy; and
* postponed the public hearing for the Mid South development until their next business meeting on February 14.
