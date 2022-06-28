Children who are read to, sung to and talked to from an early age develop bigger vocabularies, read more and are more likely to succeed in school. Early literacy, research shows, is a basic building block to a better life.
“Reading is good for your brain,” says Patty Lopez, smiling as she bounces a client’s child on her hip while holding up a brightly colored storybook.
Effusive and energetic, Lopez slips easily between Spanish and English, a skill that is especially helpful in her role as outreach and recruitment officer for The Care Group, Inc. She also recently completed her certification to teach the Motheread/Fatheread program.
Motheread/Fatheread is a 10-week program that teaches literacy skills to parents/caregivers. This two-generation approach focuses not only the “why” that reading regularly to a child is important, but also the “how.”
Each two-hour session typically begins with a light meal and fellowship, then a new children’s book is introduced and read, which the participants can take home to share with their families. The group practices reading other materials as well, including poetry.
“They learn to read the book in class and then take that knowledge home to continue reading with their children,” Lopez says. “We also show them activities they can do, such as voices or games, and ideas that encourage the child to enjoy the books.”
Lopez knows well the challenges that many of the women she works with face.
Born in Sonora, Mexico, she moved to the U.S. when she was 24 years old. While living in Colorado, she was surrounded by a Latino community; however, when her husband had the opportunity to work at Fort Bragg and they relocated their family to Moore County in 2011, she felt isolated.
“Nobody spoke Spanish,” she says.
A friend recommended the Moore County Literacy Council, where Lopez had the opportunity to work with an English as a Second Language (ESL) tutor one-on-one. They met once a week for a year while she practiced both English language skills and to take the U.S. Citizenship test.
“English is difficult to learn, especially the grammar with past, present and future tenses,” Lopez says.
“The tutor helped me not just with English. I began to see how they get involved in our lives. The tutors would ask what do you need, what can we provide. It is like a friendship.”
Today, Lopez owns her own tax preparation business in addition to her position with The Care Group, Inc.
“This program helps a lot. Look at me, I can do much more now. I love my job,” Lopez says.
“The beautiful thing about Patty is here is someone who went through our programs and now she is helping us fulfill our mission. That is what we are all about: people changing their lives,” says Joyce Clevenger, executive director of The Care Group, Inc.
“Everything we do focuses on that one-on-one relationship. People don’t change their lives because of a program, they change their lives because of the relationship they have with someone helping them, guiding them, encouraging them to make good choices to have a better life.” Based in Southern Pines, The Care Group was formed by the merging, in 2020, of the Moore County Literacy Council and Moore Buddies Mentoring.
The combined organization marshals public and private resources to supply free remedial education to Moore County residents of all ages. Programming includes community mentoring, in-school mentoring and tutoring, a structured day program for youth, Motheread/Fatheread, ESL, Adult Basic Education and Adult Goal Based Education tutoring, citizenship and digital literacy classes for adults. In addition, The Care Group also coordinates a food pantry that supports its mentoring groups.
Clevenger, who served as executive director of Moore Buddies Mentoring prior to the merger, said the combined organizations each brought in three employees but that community needs forced a rapid expansion to 14 employees.
“Our staff are all well-educated and experienced and lead with their passion. The work we do is very important and I don’t know that there are many other organizations out there doing what we are doing,” Clevenger says.
The Care Group also works collaboratively with other agencies in the area, including Sandhills Community College to assist potential students with bringing up their reading and writing skills prior to taking workforce training or general education classes; and visa versa by referring tutoring students to SCC once they are ready for more advanced learning opportunities.
“There is nothing better than seeing someone get the help they want and need to better their lives,” Clevenger says. “And when an adult can improve their literacy, it also has a positive effect on their children’s academic careers and their future lives.”
This spring, The Care Group rented and upfitted a new space in Southern Pines to serve their growing youth mentoring programs.
The organization serves children year round through summer programs, in-school programs for suspended students, and through after-school programs.
“We just got a grant to purchase musical instruments (including guitars) and will be kicking off a music camp. Music is so healing and also helps build self-esteem. This program also exposes these kids to something they may enjoy and brings another positive adult in their lives. We also hope to add dance and sports to help them get moving,” Clavenger says.
However, growth means acquiring more resources. Clevenger said they’ve experienced more demand for services especially since the pandemic, with more children being stressed and many falling behind in their academics.
“We are getting more and more referrals, so that means we are balancing the need for more staffing, more supplies, more food and that means more expenses. Funding is critical to maintain the amount of resources we need for the referrals that are coming in.”
Currently, The Care Group serves about 120 adults and 100 youth in its various programs.
“For our mentoring programs, this is a rebuilding time. We lost a lot of mentors during the pandemic so we are actively recruiting. We are pleased to be where we are but welcome more volunteers to join us,” she says.
The community mentoring program serves youth who are at risk of not reaching their full potential due to a variety of factors. The mentor is a positive adult role model who can help provide social and recreational and educational skills to benefit youth, between the ages of 6 and 17.
Nikara Johnson, 16, joined the community mentoring program two years ago. She meets every other day with her mentor and said they often will do errands together, or go out to eat.
“They take us places and help us with our homework. They help build us up. What I enjoy is they also take time out with other kids and we meet up with other students and mentors,” Johnson said. “My mentor has helped me with my school life. It is an extra layer of support.”
Johnson’s mother agrees. “She is getting out and interacting with others and doing things she normally wouldn’t get to do. That is what Nikara enjoys the most.”
“Children who are read to, sung to and talked to from an early age develop bigger vocabularies, read more and are more likely to succeed in school. Early literacy, research shows, is a basic building block to a better life.”. Research tells us that? Well Sha-Zam! My generation of parents did it without knowing the research. As did our parents, and their parents, ..... It’s called learning from your parents and common sense. No research needed. No special groups. Just the right priorities in life. Marriage first, then children. Mom is at home raising them and running the household. Dad takes care of all mom’s needs. Pretty simple. It’s called a nuclear family, what BLM vows to destroy.
