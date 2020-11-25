There was enough news going on outside of Moore County in the year 1920 to keep anyone well occupied.
The United States won more medals than any other country at the seventh modern Olympic Games that summer in Belgium. By August, the necessary 36 states had ratified the Nineteenth Amendment to grant women the right to vote.
Ohio Senator Warren Harding won that year’s presidential election by a landslide.
But Carthage newsman Stacy Brewer had his sights set closer to home. At the age of 36, he established The Pilot Printing Company in Vass and published the first issue of The Pilot on Nov. 26.
The company offered “printing that is pleasing,” and boasted the most sophisticated implements of the day for any and all printing jobs that might come their way.
After several years working at the Carthage Blade, later the Moore County News, though, Brewer was a newspaper man at heart. Every Friday morning he printed The Pilot newspaper in the hope of documenting, and contributing to, “the upbuilding of Vass and its surrounding country.”
There was much upbuilding to be done, though Brewer might not have known it. The seeds of Moore County’s current prosperity — its vibrant military community and regional medical hub — were just then being planted.
Fort Bragg was little more than a temporary artillery training camp in 1920, and Moore Regional Hospital wouldn’t come along with its 33 beds and 27 staff members until 1928.
Fully a century has passed, and The Pilot has counted the likes of Weymouth matriarch Katharine Boyd and N.C. Poet Laureate Sam Ragan among its six publishers. Carrying on their legacy — and the paper’s founding mission — has now become the responsibility of David Woronoff.
Woronoff, along with his uncle and former Raleigh News and Observer publisher Frank Daniels, Jr. and an ownership group rounded out by Frank Daniels III, Jack Andrews and Lee Dirks acquired The Pilot in 1996.
“We’re a lot different today than what Stacy Brewer created 100 years ago, but I think every one of those publishers would look at what we’re doing and what we stand for and they would be very proud. That’s what gets me motivated every day,” said Woronoff.
“We exist to serve our community. Not a lot of newspapers today have that value. The Pilot, for 100 years, has put the community first, its advertisers second and its shareholders third. I think that is something that has stood the test of time.”
The paper’s first edition featured community news from Jackson Springs and Lakeview alongside the latest enrollment figures at Sandhills Farm Life School.
The Pilot faced healthy competition from other hyperlocal publications of the time in 1926, when the N.C. Press Association named it the best rural paper in the state and presented Brewer with a silver cup at a ceremony in Boone.
The promise on the paper’s first masthead, about the upbuilding of Vass, was the work of its first editor, Bion Butler. As journalists, Butler and Brewer set forth the purpose of The Pilot to be an investment in the future of Moore County and took a pragmatically apolitical position.
“As to the paper that will be an ordinary village newspaper, not very pretentious, paying attention to its field, which is the country round about Vass, and with the ambition to help in the stimulation and further development and progress in this community,” the first edition of The Pilot declared.
“No hard and fast rules are laid down for the policy of the paper, it has no rigid ideas of what it will do. The truth about any new thing is that it follows the road, and often where there is a turn in the road it follows the turn.”
Butler was already held in high esteem in his native Pennsylvania’s newspaper industry when he moved to the Sandhills around the turn of the 20th century to be treated at the tuberculosis hospital at McCain.
Moore County’s panoply of publications all featured Butler’s writing at one time or another before The Pilot was established. He later became vice president of the N.C. Press Association, and Valhalla Road off of East Connecticut Avenue is named for the farm that he and his wife built outside Southern Pines.
Brewer sold The Pilot to Nelson C. Hyde in Southern Pines in 1928. Among Hyde’s first orders of business was the opening of branch offices in Southern Pines, PInehurst and Aberdeen that year, and moving publishing to Aberdeen in 1929.
The Pilot’s offices moved to their current location on West Pennsylvania Avenue in 1941. That’s just before the paper was sold to James Boyd, a historical novelist and one of the eminent literary figures of the day. Boyd published The Pilot for three years prior to his death in 1944.
His wife, Katharine Lamont Boyd, made The Pilot one of the first papers in the country to be run by a woman when she took over as editor and publisher, a role she held for 24 years.
Sam Ragan, who bought The Pilot from Boyd in 1968, bested that record with 28 years at the paper’s helm — a year longer than he spent at the News and Observer. Ragan, who inherited James Boyd’s literary tradition, was instrumental in the campaign to preserve the Boyd estate at Weymouth as a cultural center.
The Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities was dedicated in 1979. The North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame was installed there in 1996, and Ragan inducted a year later.
The Pilot temporarily moved a few blocks up Broad Street in 1998, to the space now occupied by Hatchet Brewing, while the Pennsylvania Avenue offices underwent a $2.3 million renovation.
The paper’s staff moved back in early 1999, running at full strength to print daily editions for the first U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 2 that summer.
In 2010, The Pilot bought the Country Bookshop, a 57-year-old Southern Pines institution in danger of closing. The independent bookseller’s ownership history included a one-time Pilot associate editor, with Katharine Boyd as a silent investor.
The National Newspaper Association named The Pilot the Best Community Newspaper in America for three years running between 2015 and 2017.
The onset of the coronavirus pandemic this spring has delayed the Pilot’s centennial celebration. A 101st anniversary event, an outdoor community meal in downtown Southern Pines commemorating each decade of Moore County’s history since 1920, is now planned for late 2021.
