In 1912 Savannah, Ga., Juliette Gordon Low (nicknamed Daisy) convened the first Girl Scout troop. Low, from a wealthy North-South family, became more outspoken iconoclast than Southern belle. She patterned the organization on both the American Boy Scouts and Britain’s Girl Guides, established in 1910, which later listed Princess, now Queen Elizabeth among its members. Low’s 18 original “girls” (she was married but childless) shared her curiosity as well as a belief they could accomplish anything in a society where women didn’t vote let alone aspire to careers in male-dominated professions.
Tell that to Scouts Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Tammy Duckworth, Sandra Day O’Connor, and Gloria Steinem. Shout out those names to Americans who still equate Girl Scouts with cookies and camping, unaware that science and technology have found their place in the scouting curriculum. The result: 76 percent of women U.S. Senators and 52 percent of women serving in the House of Representatives are Girl Scout alums.
About those cookies: The first were homemade, sold door-to-door. Currently, during the January-to-April season, girls sell 200 million boxes, raising about $800 million – reportedly the world’s largest annual fundraiser benefiting girls. The burning question: Which cookie claims the all-time favorite title? Thin Mints, followed by Caramel deLites, also known as Samoas.
The Girl Scout population has grown to 1.8 million in all 50 states; they not only supported women’s suffrage, but participated in relief efforts during the Depression, grew wartime Victory Gardens, taught survival skills, championed the environment, spoke out for racial equality.
In 1918, only six years after Low began the movement, a troop was underway in Southern Pines. A notation “From the desk of Kit Aldridge” recalls leading a troop that met at St. Anthony’s School, 1963-64, which she believed was the first integrated troop in North Carolina. In 1974, Girls Scouts had its first Black board president.
Now, all promotional materials depict the diversity mandate.
Not until 1926 did troops form in Robbins and Durham.
Presently, 22 troops with 279 members and 112 adult scouts operate in Moore County.
Across America, Girl Scouts will blow out 110 birthday candles on March 12.
You go, girls!
Hearing is believing. These Moore County scouts and leaders, many still active, share memories best expressed in their own words:
Megan Hunt:
“Girl Scouts has been part of my life since I can remember. Starting out as a Brownie in the early ’80s I stayed with my troop until high school graduation. Now, as a lifetime member I’m still friends with all the member of my troop. GS will be with me forever. Along with the friendships, GS prepared me with confidence and leadership skills to be successful in life. As a child, I was shy, a follower. I credit troop leaders Freda Alley and Lea Chandler with changing me. I remember a weekend campout for 50 that our troop hosted. I was excited but nervous. We had to lead the younger scouts including getting through a stormy night. I was thrown into a leadership role for the first time. With my own leader’s support and following the GS promise I became more confident. After hosting several more campouts these skills became natural. As a troop leader for the past 10 years I have taught the skills learned at Girl Scouts, skills acted upon in every woman’s life.”
Nancy Howe:
“I was the Moore County Girl Scout chairman, a volunteer job appointed by my friend Patsy Bonsal, president of the Pines of Carolina Girl Scout Council. In 1973 we decided to have a parade during GS week to show off the scouts to the community.
Saturday, March 19, was the day. That morning it was raining! I had to decide whether we should postpone the parade that was to start at 10 a.m. However, the rain quit and things went as planned. It was a terrific success with about 400 people marching including a drill team from a boys’ training school. People came out from the stores to watch the parade, which ended at the Sunrise Theater. (Management) offered to let the scouts and the adults with them see the movie, “80 Steps to Jonah” free. This included free popcorn and free Cokes donated by Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling Co. We gave out awards to the troops who had sold the most cookies.”
Howe was also a swimming instructor and waterfront director at Girl Scout camps. Her involvement prompted this mother of two sons to tell her husband “Now we don’t have to have any more children. I have 300 huggies.”
Susan Dellay:
“I started Girl Scouts in 1962, in Red Springs, N.C., the year of their 50th anniversary. During that time I had many wonderful experiences with camping being the best. However after three years the leaders dissolved the troop.
When my daughter turned 5, Daisy Scouts had only been around for a few years; I wanted her to have the same experience as I did. I became her Brownie Scout leader and carried her all the way through high school. Three of my Scouts earned the Gold Award, including my daughter. Among our experiences was exploring Savannah, birthplace of the Girl Scouts.
During that time, I continued to grow as well in Scouts. It taught me to be a leader and to contribute to the community. Especially rewarding was watching the girls grow into leaders themselves, becoming confident, caring and responsible adults.
I stayed involved, mentoring other leaders, being a delegate for our council and a committee member. The friends I made have lasted a lifetime. My passion for Girl Scouts led me to collect uniforms and other memorabilia.
Five years after my first granddaughter was born I restarted my career as a troop leader. With co-leader Peppar McKinney we have 11 girls in a Daisy/Brownie troop that meets at Stars Charter School. Starting over was a little challenging, but the rewards are wonderful as I watch these girls grow into caring and confident young ladies.”
Donie Oldham:
“I started GS in 1956, Troop 39. Back then, the council was Central Carolina. We did a lot of fun things, from camping at Camp Gertrude Tufts, mini-trips, crafts, singing at a local nursing home plus selling cookies at 50 cents a box, I think.
I was out of GS for years after getting married. We moved back to Moore County and my daughter wanted to join, so I started out as a parent, then co-leader with Jennie Crockett in Vass. After my daughter aged out I stayed on, working with girls and adults.
I even learned how to clean an outhouse!
GS gives girls a place where they can learn so much, as well as being a safe place. I have good memories, from childhood to adulthood. I guess having stayed on this long I can give back what was offered to me.”
Jamie Wesner:
“I joined Girl Scouts because my daughter’s troop needed a co-leader. Along the way, I’ve found a new facet of myself but more, I’ve found a community. Each adult leader/volunteer I know has enriched my life. Through scouting my daughter (a high school senior) and I have grown closer. Getting away on camping trips, attending meetings, council events are opportunities for us to commune with nature, be sisters to others in the scouting community and learn.
We also learn how to be inclusive, kind and work together. Now I’m a director of our yearly day camp. It’s a lot of work but so rewarding to be out with the girls, some of them first-timers.
At our first Camporee our girls were 3rd and 4th graders. We learned how to hunker down after a tornado warning plus archery, canoeing and making a fire. I don’t remember the theme but I remember the smiles, the laughter and the triumph when we returned home. We were dirty, tired and exuberant. If you’re wondering if Girl Scouts is right for your daughter, come sit by me. I could talk about them all day long.”
Tiffany Meany:
“Becoming a Girl Scout leader started as a great way to bond and spend time with my daughter. It has developed into so much more. Our troop has become a family that encourages, motivates and challenges each member to grow and be the best possible version of themselves.
My favorite GS experience to date is the time our troop visited the Ripley’s Aquarium at Myrtle Beach to spend the night in the shark tunnel. Seeing the girls’ faces light up with awe and excitement reminded me why I chose to be a leader and lifetime Girl Scout. That experience, and many others, has enriched my life and, hopefully, the lives of the girls in my troop.”
For information on joining a local troop or volunteering, visit Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines at https://www.nccoastalpines.org.
Like the BSA, a once-great organization when it was based on Christian morality. American Heritage Girls and Rubies for Girls Clubs are better options today for girls. Trail Life for boys.
