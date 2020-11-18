The Aberdeen Business Guild and other partners will host a Shop Small event on Saturday, Nov. 28, 3-7 p.m. Drop by to enjoy shopping, sales and drinks, and a fun scavenger hunt that will take you all around the beautiful downtown area. You can also earn raffle tickets while you shop to win a gift basket filled with prizes from Aberdeen businesses.
Pinehurst has designated Thanksgiving week for Shop Small incentives. Bring a receipt or proof of purchase made at any Pinehurst shops, restaurants or service businesses between Monday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m., to the Welcome Center at 90 Cherokee Road, to be eligible to win gift baskets filled with locally-procured items. Participants must be 21 or older.
