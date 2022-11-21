“Fantastic idea, especially in these times,” said Phil Hardy, pastor at Congregational Church of Pinehurst, where the service was held. Hardy has been pastor for two years, but this was his first Thanksgiving event.
Thanksgiving is about gratitude. On a chilly gray Sunday afternoon, 100-plus attendees added an item to their family-friends-food list: The return of the Interfaith Thanksgiving Service after a COVID-imposed two-year hiatus. Its mission statement: “…to bring the whole community into a setting in which various traditions share their gratitude for the blessings of this nation and this world.”
The idea originated in 2006 when Rev. Dudley Crawford, retired from West End Presbyterian Church, approached Mindy Fineman, music person at Temple Beth Shalom in Foxfire, about a service among area congregations. The first service with three participating houses of worship grew to eight, most recently a Fayetteville mosque.
Services have been held at several locations, allowing participants to experience their beauty and hospitality. Refreshments usually follow the service; in 2020 a sumptuous buffet featuring Muslim and Jewish specialties prepared by congregants delighted guests.
The hour began with an ancient Hebrew call to worship: Dr. Jonathan Richman blew a ram’s horn, known as a shofar, followed by a Muslim chant by Imam Moatasem Faraj. Candles were lit and music provided by a choir combined from several churches, also Fineman’s enthusiastic Hebrew sing-a-longs and, for contrast, a folk group: David McDonald, Amy McDonald and Diana Simpson.
Dennis McCracken, a retired biology professor, delivered the non-sermon about social contact.
But the pre-service buzz centered on a spectacular wool flannel coat of many colors worn by Paula Shelton: “It was my mother’s before she passed away. She was a Lumbee, and so proud of her traditions.”
As the sky darkened, a Mohawk prayer was intoned, then attendees formed a Unity Circle around the sanctuary perimeter for closing prayers and blessing the food offering.
Billed from inception as an interdenominational Thanksgiving, this standing room only event has proved a diversity showcase: strollers and wheelchairs; Black, brown and white; same-sex and traditional couples; Jews, Christians, Muslims; Democrats, Republicans, independents; and in the parking lot Mercedes lined up beside Chevys.
“We are all so thankful for what we have,” said longtime attendee Beth Walker.
“I love this celebration,” Darie Davis added. “It’s my favorite thing in the whole year.”
