The Southern Pines Police Department has arrested three teenagers in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins.
Jadin Baker, 19, of Southern Pines, was charged with five counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle, three counts of felony larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm, one count of felony possession of stolen property, two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, one count of felony larceny, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of felony financial card theft and four counts of felony conspiracy.
Christopher Moore, 18 years of age, of Southern Pines, was charged with five counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle, three counts of felony larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm, one count of felony possession of stolen property, two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, one count of felony larceny, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of felony financial card theft, and four counts of felony conspiracy.
A 17-year-old juvenile will be charged with crimes associated with this incident through the Juvenile Court System.
All three have pending court dates in Moore and Montgomery County Court.
Items stolen from vehicles included three firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition, military equipment, tools and money.
