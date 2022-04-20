A teenager believed to be traveling home early Wednesday morning died as a result of a single-vehicle accident on Holly Grove School Road in Seven Lakes, the State Highway Patrol reports.
Matthew Patterson, 19, of Shadywood Court in Seven Lakes was found dead at the scene after being ejected several hundred feet from his vehicle. It is believed he was not wearing his seatbelt, and speed was involved in the accident, the Highway Patrol said.
The accident report said that the driver crossed the centerline and overcorrected before losing control. The vehicle went off the road and rolled twice before coming to rest in the ditch and starting a fire, the Highway Patrol reported.
Highway Patrol was dispatched out shortly after 7 a.m. to the accident after a Moore county Schools Resource Officer drove past the accident and reported it.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
