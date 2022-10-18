An unnamed 15-year-old was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department in connection with the shooting in downtown Aberdeen on Oct. 8, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.
The teenager, whose name will not be released due to him being a minor, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, injury to personal property, possession of a handgun by a minor, going armed to the terror of the public, assault by pointing a gun, two counts of injury to real property and discharging a weapon in city limits.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw, “An African American man dressed head to toe in black with a black face mask that covered most of his face got out of the driver’s side of a white sedan and fired shots into the driver’s side of a dark blue Honda Pilot.”
No injuries were reported after approximately 15 shots were fired.
The incident occurred in the afternoon hours near the corner of West Main Street and North Sycamore Street in with the "sidewalks packed with people," Chief Carl Colasacco said shortly after the incident.
The incident happened hours before the shooting death of a 17-year-old at the Mobil Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines. Three arrests were made for that shooting by Southern Pines Police Monday, with a 17-year-old juvenile charged with first-degree murder.
