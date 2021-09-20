Mike Erwin

Mike Erwin

The Moore County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a half-day training opportunity for the community led by Mike Erwin of Team Red, White & Blue (RWB).

Leading Yourself and Leading Through Relationships will be held Friday, Oct. 22, at Pinehurst Country Club, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Registration opens at 8:00 a.m.). The motivational presentation is for individuals of all professional levels.

Erwin is the founder and CEO of The Character and Leadership Center and co-author of Lead Yourself First and his second book, Leadership is a Relationship scheduled for release. Born and raised in Syracuse, NY, Erwin resides in Moore County.

He founded Team RWB, whose mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their communities through physical activity and also co-founded the Positivity Project---an organization with the mission to empower America’s youth to build positive relationships. With 672 partner schools, the organization reaches 395,000 children daily.

Erwin continues to proudly serve the nation as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, assigned to the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he is an assistant professor assigned to the Behavioral Sciences & Leadership Department.

During the two-part session on Oct. 22, Erwin will touch on methods of leading through solidarity as well as leading through your relationships. Skills that are critical in today’s ever-changing workplace.

“Mike has an infectious energy, sense of humor, and enthusiasm that will set a room ablaze,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber “We are thrilled to be able to bring this comprehensive training opportunity to Moore County for all of the business community and encourage you to sign up to this sell out event.”

Chamber member businesses and community leaders within Moore County interested in participating should visit www.moorecountychamber.com to secure their seat or contact the Chamber at 910.692.3926. Tickets are $75/person $250 for groups of 4 and $450 for a table of 8.

