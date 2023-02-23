Blanchie Carter began her long, distinguished career in education as a teacher at Sandhills Farm Life School during the first year of integration in Moore County.
One of the only Black teachers in the county at the time, Carter spent her first day on the job teaching students from a stage in the school’s auditorium under the scrutinizing gaze of the children’s parents. It would have been a nerve-rattling experience for most new teachers, but Carter said it was “perhaps the best thing that could have happened.”
“They sat there that one day for about an hour or so and then went by the office and told the principal they thought it was going to be alright,” she said. “They saw that I was teaching all of the children. It didn’t matter to me whether they were Black or they were white.”
Carter would work at Sandhills Farm Life for the next 18 years before accepting an offer to lead Academy Heights in Taylortown, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the school’s principal. She later served as principal of Southern Pines Elementary and was the first Black woman elected to the Moore County Board of Education.
She and her husband Nat Carter, a fellow educator and champion cross-country coach who established the Sandhills Track Club, were among the many trailblazers recognized during a Black History Month celebration in Taylortown on Saturday. Held at Spaulding Chapel Church, the event honored individuals with ties to Taylortown who broke down racial barriers in their respective fields and professions.
“We might not have been the first in the world or in the state, but we were the first to come out of Taylortown, and that’s what’s important to us,” said Nadine Moody, the Taylortown councilwoman who helped spearhead the event. “You don’t have to be the president of a bank or an astronaut or a senator. Just a person with a good heart that worked hard, loved the lord and thought enough of our town to help us.”
The event featured a performance by the Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe, who sang songs tracing the evolution of popular music through Black history. Highland-Sharpe was also recognized during the ceremony for her own extensive list of accomplishments, some of which include being the first Black news reporter for WWGL in Lexington and the first Black person to become a Level 3 Behavioral Specialist in Psychological Services for the southeastern region of the North Carolina prison system.
A total of 17 individuals were recognized for making local history in some capacity as part of the program. Awards were also presented to the nine residents who repeatedly traveled to Raleigh to advocate for Taylortown’s incorporation, which was granted in 1987.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
“You don’t have to be the president of a bank or an astronaut or a senator. Just a person with a good heart that worked hard, loved the lord and thought enough of our town to help us.” What a wonderful thought and aspiration. This was a terrific article.
