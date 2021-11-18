A new grassroots effort is bringing together neighbors in the Taylortown community to actively address the town’s litter problem. Working in coordination with Keep Moore County Beautiful (KMCB), their goal is to establish an engaged group of regular volunteers.
Taylortown Councilmember Bridget Cotton, a member of KMCB, put out a call for assistance earlier this fall. Ed Watt and his wife, who are new residents to the area, quickly responded.
“We need to focus on our town because there is a lot of work here that can be done,” said Watt, who serves as the new group’s volunteer coordinator.
An initial litter sweep held in late October attracted six volunteers to clean up a three-quarter mile stretch of Main Street, collecting 18 bags of trash. Later that same day, Watt attended the Taylortown Council meeting to brief town leaders on their plan to create a satellite organization of KMCB.
“I received overwhelming support from the Town Council and residents in attendance,” he said. “I was approached by Mayor James Thompson after the meeting and he informed me that I have the financial support of the town, as needed.”
The Taylortown group is also the first to apply for a micro-grant through KMCB that will provide additional funding to purchase safety vests and work gloves.
“Keep Moore County Beautiful is trying to get these kinds of programs in all of the small towns in Moore County. The idea is to get people out there taking care of their own stuff, their own community,” Watt said. “We are hoping that Taylortown can become the blueprint for how to get this going.”
“I personally feel if we had more volunteerism in communities, then every place would be a nice place to live. You shouldn’t wait for someone else to come. Volunteerism is the way to get a lot of different things done, not just litter sweeps,” Watt said.
To get involved or volunteer, contact Ed Watt at ebwatt357@gmail.com.
