The Moore County Tax Department will hold a workshop in Southern Pines next month to present information and answer questions about the county’s first property revaluation since 2019.
Over 75,000 residents were sent letters earlier this month notifying them of their newly assessed home and land values. In an email to The Pilot, tax administrator Gary Briggs said property values across Moore County increased by an average of 50 percent.
Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners on March 9, Briggs explained that the county had seen “an extraordinary two-and-a-half-year change in value of real property.” He told the commissioners that the Tax Department was anticipating “a lot of appeals” from residents.
To make the appeals process easier, the department announced a series of workshops allowing property owners to share comments and concerns with appraisers, who Briggs said can make on-site adjustments to values that are in dispute. But none of those workshops were scheduled in Southern Moore County, where most residents live.
That changed with the addition of the Southern Pines workshop, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon on April 15 at the E.S. Douglas Community Center. Briggs said the session is being organized in collaboration with the Sandhills Community Action Program.
“This meeting is open for anyone to attend. So hopefully anyone from that area that can’t make one of the other time[s] can come that day,” he wrote in the email.
A previously announced three-week run of workshops at the Moore County Agricultural Center began Monday. These workshops will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every weekday until April 14
Additional evening sessions are scheduled from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. next month at several area fire stations. They include:
• Cypress Pointe Fire Department in Cameron on April 13;
• Eagle Springs Fire Department on April 18;
• Robbins Fire Department on April 20;
• West Moore Fire Department in Seagrove on April 25;
• Cypress Pointe Fire Department in Vass on April 27.
Briggs told the commissioners that the Tax Department will “move to a more structured appeals process” when the county’s Board of Equalization and Review convenes in May.
“At that point, we do schedule an appointment for everyone going before the board so they are given the complete time that they need (to make an appeal),” he said. “There is a lot of time between now and then, so I encourage people to come early and talk to us now.”
The deadline for appeals is June 22 — eight days before county commissioners and town officials are required to set property tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year. The Tax Department said it has “no way to know” if those rates will be affected by the revaluation.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
The deadline for appeals should of course be set AFTER the lower tax rates are announced. Well after.
