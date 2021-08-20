A proposed new shopping development anchored by a Target store is coming into sharper focus. John Silverman of Midland Atlantic Properties presented his conceptual and preliminary development plans to the Southern Pines Planning Board on Thursday.
Morganton Park South encompasses a mixed-use development that spans nearly 100 acres of prime real estate between U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road. As presented, the requested Planned Development District would allow up to 700,000 square feet of retail and/or office space and up to 650 residential units over nine phases of development.
The Target store would be built as part of the first phase, according to the master plan presented Thursday. A multi-family complex was identified as a second phase but, thus far, Midland Atlantic’s preliminary development plan is limited to the shopping center and construction of a four-lane, divided parkway that would bisect the entire tract. The proposal calls for a lighted intersection on U.S. 15-501 near Chick-fil-A and a lighted intersection on Morganton Road near South Stephens Street.
Silverman said the project has been challenging because of existing conditions on and around the property. These concerns include a naturally steep slope, the presence of major power transmission and utility distribution lines, an historic pre-American Revolutionary war cemetery, negotiating with adjoining property owners for right-of-way needs and with N.C. Department of Transportation officials to establish road connections at key access points.
“Every complication you can possibly imagine. I said when we started that for us to get to a finish line would require a true community effort,” Silverman said, extending his thanks to local partners in the project that include Kimley-Horn, LKC Engineering and Koontz Jones Design.
He noted that early planning discussions with town staff, Duke Energy and NC-DOT kicked off over three years ago; however, that represents only the most recent efforts.
“Target sent me here for the first time 17 years ago,” Silverman said, acknowledging the global retailer’s long standing interest.
Target officials have declined to comment on the proposed plans. Reached earlier this week, a Target spokeswoman reiterated a previous statement that the company is “continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests, but I don’t have any new-store news to share at this time.”
Silverman shared several conceptual architectural renderings during his presentation of the proposed shopping center with its Target anchor store, and the proposed four-lane parkway. He noted that the conceptual design elements pay homage to the character of Southern Pines in the exterior brickwork and various finishes and architectural features.
“It is important to illustrate the quality of the project we are talking about,” Silverman said, anticipating an October 2023 opening date if the project is approved.
Midland Atlantic Properties has developed 11 projects in North Carolina, notably Southpoint, an award-winning 325-acre project in Durham that includes the Streets@Southpoint Mall, the Renaissance Center @Southpoint, and the Southpoint Plaza Target center.
Silverman, a managing partner and co-founder of the Ohio-based development company, said the company has worked frequently with other corporate partners, including Kroger, Publix and Harris Teeter grocery chains, in addition to Target.
Their developments, he said, “are very big on quality materials, things like water features and pedestrian access.”
Southern Pines Planning Director BJ Grieve noted Midland had “really stepped up” in its preliminary plans, particularly with the landscape design and buffering along the parkway road. The design incorporates a linear park running parallel that includes sidewalks and a multi-use walking trail that encompasses and preserves the historic Black family cemetery site in coordination with the Moore County Historical Society.
Later phases of the Morganton Park South project include the addition of two more connections to Southern Road and Old Morganton Road, creating a network with the existing commercial shopping areas between U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road corridors.
Heart of It All
When viewed on a map, the nearly 100-acre Morganton Park South parcel is strategically located in the area of southern Moore County where Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen interconnect.
Thirty years ago, the property was mostly cleared of trees when a previous planned development was proposed. In addition, a defunct driving range operated in the 1990s, behind Chick-fil-A, where the shopping center is proposed.
The Van Camp family, who developed the Morganton Park North and South complexes, own additional large tracts included in the conceptual development plan; however, no specific development plans on that portion have been announced at this time.
Bob Koontz of Koontz Jones Development presented the conceptual development plan on behalf of Midland Atlantic Properties. He noted the current and historical zoning for the property had always designated it for mixed use.
The proposed maximum of 700,000 square feet of commercial retail and/or office space and up to 650 residential units were calculated based on the town’s current Unified Development Ordinance standards for a property of this size.
Koontz said the proposed parkway road would be paid for by the developer, plus a requirement included in the project’s approval that the two additional connector roads begin construction within 10 years of a certificate of occupancy on phase one.
As presented, the plan does not call for a connection to Short Street. This is another secondary street in the immediate area that runs from Murray Hill Road and terminates at the western boundary of the tract.
An adjacent property owner, Kim Stout, questioned that decision, noting it had long been believed and anticipated that any future development of the vacant tract would include that road connection.
Silverman said concerns were shared during a required neighborhood meeting about Short Street becoming a potential “cut-thru.” He added there is a steep slope between the properties and that Short Street was not designed to accommodate a high volume of traffic,
Tom Terrell, an attorney representing the owners of the nearby Southern Pines Village shopping center, raised concerns about potential stormwater run-off from future development on the 100-acre Morganton Park South site; however, the smaller, 44-acre preliminary plan presented for the Target shopping center would not cause any impacts.
Southern Pines Planning Board Chairman Gary Carroll requested Midland Atlantic Properties meet with Terrell and his clients to discuss their concerns prior to the Town Council’s scheduled review of plans next month.
“We appreciate all the work you’ve been doing,” Carroll told Silverman. “I think we will be happy to see the result.”
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com
