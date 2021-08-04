TV_t4yFk.jpeg

Eden and Terri Holt, middle, have collected Farmer's Day t-shirts over the years and don them for the three days the annual festival is held in Robbins.

 Eden Holt/Courtesy photo

As much of the tradition of Farmer’s Day in Robbins as the horses, wagons, tractors and music by local bands are the Farmer’s Day t-shirts to commemorate each year of the event.

This year marks the 66th edition of the annual gathering in the Northern Moore town which is a go-to weekend for many local residents.

“I had to go every year,” Terri Holt said. “I’ve been going to Farmer’s Day ever since I was little. I may have missed one.

“My daughter, Eden, hasn’t missed one in her life.”

Just like going to Farmer’s Day every year, collecting the new t-shirts was basically a must as well; leading to a collection that is somewhat like a time machine when they look through the collection over the years.

That carried over to the next generation as Eden pulled out a shirt from 1997, the year she was born.

“It was kind of something that our family did throughout the years,” Eden said. “The ones we liked, we got.”

Eden said that looking back at the collection of the t-shirts from the 1990s is her favorite with some of the more intricate designs.

“They were so pretty back in the day,” Eden said. “They were colored on the front and back with multi-colored designs.”

Now the Holts will approach Farmer’s Day a little differently as owners of Simply Coffee, located right in the heart of downtown Robbins on North Middleton Street. The shop opened last September and the Holts are planning for some of the foot traffic going from booth to booth in town to come through their door.

“We are expecting a big crowd. That’s all I know,” Terri said. “We are going to need the whole staff out here that weekend with at least four people on a shift.”

Farmer’s Day kicks off Thursday evening with a 5K run, and events will run through Saturday in Robbins.

