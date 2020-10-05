Two people suspected in connection to break-ins and larceny of motor vehicles in the Highland Trails community in Southern Pines in September have been arrested, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.
Norman Jason Starling, 39, of Spring Lake, and a 16-year-old juvenile were detained on Friday for the incidents. The name of the juvenile was not released because they are a minor.
Starling was charged with 19 counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and six counts of misdemeanor larceny.
On Sept. 2, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received reports from multiple residents in Highland Trails community of breaking or entering and larceny from motor vehicles, a release from the sheriff's office said.
Starling is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Wednesday.
