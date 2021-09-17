Fairley.jpeg

Arrington Le'Trelle Fairley

The man who was named a suspect in an Eastwood murder and a separate shooting in Southern Pines five days apart in August was processed in the Moore County Detention Center Thursday afternoon, according to the detention center's database.

Arrington Le'Trelle Fairley, 30 of Hayley Street in Southern Pines, was charged with one count of murder from the Aug. 19 slaying of Damon Saqwan Harris in his Pine Hill Road home in West End. He was given no bond for this charge.

In a release from the Moore County Sheriff's Office said Fairley was arrested with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Fayetteville Police Department. He was located and apprehended at an undisclosed location in Fayetteville and charged with one count of murder, the release went on to say. 

He was named a suspect in an Aug. 14 shooting that reportedly occurred on South Mechanic Street that resulted in an 8-year-old being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Fairley was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in city limits and discharging a weapon in an occupied property from that incident.

He was also charged with five drug charges, including possession of heroin and cocaine.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields offered a $1,000 cash reward for information regarding the whereabouts and leading to the capture of Fairley last week.

Fairley is scheduled to make his first appearance in Moore County District Court on Thursday.

