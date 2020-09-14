Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery reported Monday morning at First National Bank near downtown Southern Pines.
The man, who was armed with a handgun, entered the bank shortly after 11:20 a.m. and demanded money from employees, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a stolen 2000 Buick LeSabre, the department said.
No injuries were reported. The bank was still cordoned off with police tape as of 1 p.m.
In a news release, the agency said the tan passenger vehicle’s license plate is PMS-2425. The suspect is described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches in height with a “dark complexion” and tattoos on both arms, the release said.
“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the police department said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 910-692-7031 or the agency’s Crime Tip hotline at 910-693-4110. Information can be provided anonymously, according to the police department.
(2) comments
The first account that I read of this said "possibly armed with a handgun" and also described the vehicle as a "stolen tan 2000 Buick LeSabre passenger vehicle," with same license plate number as in this article. The crime is being investigated by "the Southern Pines Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)."
A “dark complexion”? The picture sure looks to me like a Black person. What’s wrong with simply saying a “Black male” or a “Caucasian male” as was done for decades before the whole victim mentality nonsense started. Just tell the truth, makes life simpler. A criminal is a criminal. Profiling helps bring them to justice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.