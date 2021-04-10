Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened early Saturday at a Southern Pines bar.
The incident stemmed from an altercation that broke out between two men shortly after 1 a.m. at Legends Bar and Grill in the 1100 block of Old U.S. 1. Writing in a news release, the Southern Pines Police Department said “one of the involved parties shot the other and fled from the scene.”
Photographs released by the agency show the suspect in the establishment’s outdoor patio area. While information about the victim’s condition was not immediately available, the police department said the shooting is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a firearm.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call (910) 692-7031. Information can also be left anonymously by calling the department’s crime tip hotline at (910) 693-4110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.