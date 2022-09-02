A man who fired multiple gunshots and barricaded himself into a mobile home was taken into custody on Friday night after police deployed teargas from an armored vehicle, authorities said.
Southern Pines Police Chief Nick Polidori said the man, whose identity he was not ready to release, had refused to come out of the home on Sandy Pines Lane, near the intersection of Camp Easter Road, after officers responded to a "series of disturbance calls" at around 8 p.m.
By the time the man emerged from the home, Polidori said, the situation had "escalated," and officers used bean bag ammunition in an attempt to take him into custody. The man then he ran back inside, at which point officers deployed the tear gas from an armored truck borrowed from Richmond County, Polidori said.
The suspect was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. The intersection has a Carthage address; it is located .07 miles west of St. Joseph of the Pines.
Polidori said a full statement on the incident is to come.
"There were many moving parts and multiple pieces of this operation," he said. "It will be hours before we are done tonight and the dust settles.”
One neighbor said he had seen the man, who had lived in the home for about six months, go inside following an argument. Then, he said, the shots started.
"It was like a movie," said the neighbor, Steve Sharpe. "I saw the first house window explode, the glass went everywhere, and the screen shot out. I ducked down and heard two more shots."
Another neighbor, Nicholas Surratt, had left his home to run errands but was stopped by the influx of responding authorities. He told his wife back at home, Katie, to take their toddler to the bathroom and "stay down." Katie then called 911 and an officer arrived to escort her out of the home's back entrance. She estimated that 30-40 emergency vehicles were lining Sandy Pines Lane at the time.
The Pilot will update this story as information becomes available.
