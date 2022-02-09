A High Point man surrendered himself at the Moore County Magistrate's Office Tuesday for his involvement in a breaking and entering at the Pinecrest athletic fieldhouse two weeks ago, Moore County School Police reported.
Rodney Norman Wilson, 35, was charged with a felony for breaking and entering, and larceny after he broke in and reportedly stole black football helmets for the Pinecrest football team. A masked man and a blue van were captured on video outside the fieldhouse.
He received a $10,000 secured bond and has a pending court date on Feb. 24.
"Moore County Schools Police would like to thank the community members who assisted in identifying the suspect that was pictured in the Feb. 2 press release," a release from the department said.
Good that he came clean. Repent. Get the Gospel of Jesus and help others say no to crime.
