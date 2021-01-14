The Moore County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Carthage man for breaking and entering on Wednesday.
Richard Dwayne Brady, 47, of Carthage was arrested and charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, and two counts of felony possession of stolen goods, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He was jailed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance in District Court on Feb. 11.
The release from the Sheriff's Office said that the office received a report of breaking and entering to a residence in the Carthage area on Wednesday. As a result of the investigation into the case, the arrest was made.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.
