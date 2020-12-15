The Moore County Board of Education unanimously voted Monday night to move toward selling the old Southern Pines Elementary campus to a local charter school, but progress toward a decision on the old primary school campus didn’t come as smoothly.
Lively discussion of the Southern Pines school campuses carried over from the board’s work session last week, but led to little consensus on how to move forward with selling the Carlisle Street property that’s served kindergarten-through-second-grade students for the last 20 years.
Both schools will be out of use in January with the opening of the new Southern Pines Elementary in Morganton Park North, and the school board resolved a year ago to declare them surplus effective at the end of 2020.
At the same time, the board planned to pursue a direct sale of the primary school campus to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust for the property’s appraised value of $630,000.
The trust, which hopes to reinvent the campus as an educational and cultural center for the predominantly African-American community, is also laying claim to the property based on language in a 1924 deed dedicating four acres at the corner of Carlisle Street and West New York Avenue “to the use of negro education in or about the Town of Southern Pines and West Southern Pines.”
The trust contests the district’s appraisal of the campus, though, and offered Moore County Schools $200,000 for the 17-acre site earlier this summer.
Land trust leaders Fenton Wilkinson and Vincent Gordon, Moore County NAACP President O’Linda Watkins and West Southern Pines Civic Club President Kim Wade were among the dozen people who lobbied the board to accept that offer before the vote on Monday.
But that was the only one of the options on the table that was never even put up for a motion over the course of the board’s ensuing discussion.
“Hearing tonight all the people that came out, the West Southern Pines community is very passionate about their area, their school, their community,” said board member Stacey Caldwell. “My heart is with you guys and I understand where you’re coming from. My only issue would be the $200,000. That’s really where I'm coming from. I would love to do the upset bid process and see where that goes.”
Board member Bob Levy moved that the board retain ownership of the school indefinitely and direct administrators to explore options for leasing it out until the district needs another school site.
“I understand the need and the desire to keep things as they were, but I also happen to see us as we’re going to be, and as we’re going to be a diverse community we’re going to need to expand our school system,” Levy said. “We’ve got a beautiful school and a beautiful area there. My sadness is that we seem to be abandoning a lot of the campuses in the African-American communities, first in Taylortown, also it looks like in Aberdeen and now in West Southern Pines.”
But only one other board member, Philip Holmes, supported that proposal.
“I’m really not in favor of leasing. We’re not in the leasing business and I don’t think the property is large enough for a new school,” said board member Ed Dennison.
Dennison later moved to direct staff to clear up lingering issues related to the property — an encroaching cemetery that now occupies about half an acre of the campus, and a pair of rights-of-way across the property still formally controlled by Southern Pines — as well as commission separate appraisals of the four-acre parcel subject to the 1924 deed and the other 13 acres of the property.
“This is really the only way we’re going to determine the true value of the property,” said Dennison. “To me, it’s the wisest thing to do and we can decide what we do when we see what the value is.”
The land trust isn’t interested in acquiring only that four-acre parcel where a Rosenwald school was originally sited in the 1920s, as its plans for revitalizing the West Southern Pines area depend on making use of the full primary school campus. Dennison’s motion initially failed for lack of a second.
The board then discussed the possibility of opening the primary school up to public offers through an upset bidding process, inviting the trust to submit it’s $200,000 offer as the starting bid.
“We’ve listened to everyone tonight, we have talked to different ones referencing the land trust, and we understand their plan and what their goal is for using that facility,” said board member Pam Thompson. “I feel that we can follow a similar process that we did with Aberdeen.”
But that motion failed with opposition from Levy, Holmes, Hensley and Dennison.
Hensley has said that his priorities in selling the surplus Southern Pines and Aberdeen Schools are for the benefit of public education: either by preserving properties as public schools, or realizing the maximum sales price to reinvest those funds in the district.
“Our fiduciary responsibility is to get the most for this land,” said Hensley. “Splitting the land up may ensure the most value for that property, so it is worth considering.”
After listening to about 45 minutes of public comments in support of the land trust’s vision for the primary campus, Hensley suggested that Southern Pines could do more to revitalize West Southern Pines, or help fund the land trust’s aims, than Moore County Schools.
“The Moore County Board of Education did their job to revitalize West Southern Pines. They did that, the previous board, by building the $35 million school right outside a new entrance into West Southern Pines that the school board paid for,” said Hensley.
“Rather than putting the cost of subsidizing a purchase of Southern Pines Primary on the children of Moore County Schools, I challenge these foundations, these people, these companies, these churches, the town of Southern Pines, to step up and contribute to purchase the property at fair market value.”
Hensley supported Dennison’s motion to further investigate the value of the campus before moving to sell it, while Levy said that he’s wary of sinking Moore County Schools resources into fighting potential legal challenges that might arise. The district has had one company withdraw a commitment to insure the title to the property based on threats of litigation from the NAACP.
“I think the land trust has put us in a position where we can’t sell the property wholesale, we can’t do it for an upset bid because we’re just inviting a lawsuit that is going to be so expensive it’s going to be ridiculous,” Levy said. “I don’t want to spend that money.”
Board Chair Libby Carter said that she would be willing to have the district negotiate with the land trust to perhaps arrive at a higher sale price than $200,000.
But after further discussion of how to identify a fair and viable sale price for the primary school, Levy moved to reconsider Dennison’s motion for further appraisals, which passed by a 4-3 vote.
Southern Pines Elementary
The board reached a consensus fairly quickly when it came to deciding how to proceed with the May Street campus of Southern Pines Elementary.
Since the board’s work session last week, Moore Montessori Community School raised its original offer of $1.08 million to $1.6 million.
That matches a competing offer from Thales Academy, a network of charter schools based in Wake County that offered $1.6 million for the Southern Pines Elementary campus earlier this month.
Board members all agreed on Monday to have staff negotiate a sales contract with the Montessori school.
Moore Montessori is a public charter that got started in Southern Pines as a K-2 school in 2018 and now serves students in kindergarten through fourth grade. But it’s running out of room in its rented building, and hopes to grow through sixth grade at the old elementary school.
The Montessori school’s latest offer to buy the elementary campus worked in a right of first refusal in favor of Moore County Schools should it ever sell part or all of the property in the future.
But looming over that offer is also the possibility that the county commissioners could intervene to compel the Board of Education to lease the campus to Moore Montessori. State statutes compel local school boards to lease surplus property to charter schools where the interest exists, and Moore Montessori originally began an appeal process with the commissioners earlier this year when the school board turned down its initial request to discuss leasing or buying the school.
Those discussions only got underway when Moore Montessori’s leaders said that they were willing to match the $1.08 million appraised value.
Hensley said that the sale to Moore Montessori for $1.6 million is a “rare case” both preserving the elementary campus as a public school and netting significant revenue to apply to Moore County Schools’ deferred capital needs.
He suggested that the sale be conditional upon the property’s permanent use as a public school, as well as limitations on the use of non-educational income Moore Montessori might generate from the property in the future.
“For me, it must be that they will forever use that property for free public education,” Levy concurred. “So long as they do that, then we have … a large school in our midst and the property will remain an educational property, which is my goal actually for all these properties.”
