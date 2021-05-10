With the sale of the former Southern Pines Elementary complete as of last week, the Moore County Board of Education is down to three “surplus” school campuses.
Moore County Schools netted more than $1.5 million in the sale of the May Street campus to Moore Montessori Community School after a year of negotiations.
The school had been out of use since December, when its students moved over to the new school in Morganton Park North along with the students of the former Southern Pines Primary.
The school board is still in the process of selling off the old primary school campus on Carlisle Street, as well as the two old Aberdeen campuses that have now sat empty for nearly a year.
They came close to selling the old Aberdeen Elementary campus on U.S. 1 for more than the $1.3 million appraised value last year when a real estate private equity firm that owns the nearby Town and Country Shopping Center emerged as the highest bidder at $1.5 million.
But that buyer had reserved the right to terminate the sale if its plans for a mixed-use development on the property fell through. Citing unanticipated costs in developing the site, as well as roadblocks in the approval process for its proposed development, the buyer opted out of the existing agreement and instead offered $800,000 for the property.
The school board authorized staff earlier this year to open the property up to competing bids, but nothing higher has been forthcoming.
The town of Aberdeen has recently expressed interest in acquiring the old campus. The school board can enter into exclusive negotiations with a government entity if the resulting sale occurs at fair market value.
Aberdeen officials toured the campus late last month and have informed the school board that they anticipate making a formal offer in July.
“Board action would be required if the board chose to change its approach,” Superintendent Bob Grimesey told the board during their work session on Monday.
“There is standing authorization that restricts the staff’s activities to the upset bid approach for disposal of the old Aberdeen Elementary School. Should the board prefer to proceed with direct negotiations with the town, that would require action on the part of the board.”
Aberdeen has also requested six months once it makes that offer to investigate the property and how it might be used in the future.
“My understanding … would be to allow them time to assess the property, to determine how much of it they would keep and use for town business and then to talk with local developers about a potential partnership with someone to develop the remainder of the property,” said board Chair Libby Carter.
Board member David Hensley, who has also been involved in discussions with Aberdeen, said that he favors giving the town time to evaluate the old school campus and make an offer — as long as they assume the costs of maintenance and utilities on the property in the interim and are willing to pay $1.3 million if they go through with the purchase.
“It’s a screaming good deal at the price that it’s appraised at,” Hensley said. “So with that line in the sand and their willingness to maintain the property during that extended due diligence then I see no downside to this.”
Board member Bob Levy has generally taken a cautious position on the sale of surplus property when weighed against the potential that Moore County Schools’ enrollment will continue to grow and compound the need for more new schools. He said that he supports giving Aberdeen six months, but that the schools should reserve the right to decline a sale at the end of that period.
“I don’t want to be obligated to sell it to them because I believe our needs are changing rapidly and the landscape for public education is changing rapidly and these pieces of property may be extremely valuable,” Levy said.
The district’s attorney and administrators will spend the next month hammering out an agreement with Aberdeen officials to set the terms of that due diligence period.
Primary schools
An upset bid process that began in November for the old Aberdeen Primary campus on Keyser Street is still underway.
Currently the high bidder is the Network Commerce Association of Raleigh with the bidding at $421,000.
The property appraised at $635,000 in late 2019, but the bidding began well below that at $120,000. Since then, there have been 11 bids from four bidders. Homebuilder Ron Jackson’s Drain the Swamp, LLC was the most recently outbid.
He and other interested bidders have until May 13 to offer at least $442,100 for the old school.
“We’re now down to potentially two competitors bidding on it. Of course there may be another one in the wings watching, we don’t know and haven't heard any responses from anyone else we’ve worked with or reached out to,” said Moore County Schools Director for Operations John Birath.
The school board has a $630,000 appraisal on the old Southern Pines Primary campus on Carlisle Street. So far the only interested buyer, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, has offered $200,000 in cash or an equivalent price to what the Aberdeen Primary campus ultimately sells for.
But the school board has gone back to the drawing board with that property, which is undergoing a reappraisal in sections. The old campus encompasses four parcels, including four acres on the corner of Carlisle and West New York Avenue that were originally donated by members of the African-American community for a Rosenwald school and could still be subject to restrictive deeds on its future use.
Birath said that appraisal is still in progress and that the appraisers are working to balance the property’s redevelopment potential against the cost of that work within the context of growing property values.
“They have found that as they continue through the process, new information comes up which makes them reassess their previous assumptions of the property,” said Birath.
“Any time there’s an increase or decrease in just one of these items, it can throw off the entire premise on which they may be basing this analysis.”
“Board member Bob Levy has generally taken a cautious position on the sale of surplus property when weighed against the potential that Moore County Schools’ enrollment will continue to grow and compound the need for more new schools.” Does the board have plans to deal with the continued DECREASE in enrollment in MCS schools? With all the outstanding, affordable options now available to parents, and to the best teachers, I’d be very surprised to see any increase in MCS enrollment.
Welcome to the discussion.
