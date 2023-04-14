The N.C. Supreme Court recently granted Moore County’s motion to dismiss an appeal by a Pinehurst couple accused of limiting access to water and sewer mains by building an alleged “spite fence” on their property.
The motion passed on April 4, with the Supreme Court upholding the state Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision against the defendants, Randy Acres and Soek Yie Phan. The appellate court ruled in July that the couple’s fence, first erected in 2019 along the back of their property on Palmetto Road, encroached on a utility easement containing water and sewer lines owned by the county.
In their written opinion, judges John Arrowood and Darren Jackson noted that Acres and Phan had failed to notify the county of their intention to build a fence above the pipes, one of which provides water to the Pinehurst Fire Department, despite being told they were required to do so by the village. After learning the fence was under construction, the county tried unsuccessfully to stop the project.
County officials then sent letters to Acres and Phan demanding that the fence be removed, but the couple refused and planted holly trees “all along the inside of the fence directly above the water main,” according to court documents. The county responded with a lawsuit alleging it had been “immediately and irreparably harmed” by the encroachment.
When the case finally went before Superior Court Judge Michael Stone in May 2021, he decided in favor of Acres and Phan. The county, Stone said at the time, had failed to prove sufficiently it owned the mains, which were installed over a century ago, and the associated easement.
Judges Arrowood and Jackson disagreed, concluding that the county had “continuously used and operated” the lines beneath the fence for more than two decades and therefore held a vested easement.
“So, even in the absence of a recorded deed, as a matter of law the county holds title to the utility mains under the property, which includes title to the easement for their maintenance and repair,” the judges wrote in their opinion reversing the earlier ruling. “We conclude the county has established it holds title to the lines and easement at issue and that the trial court erred in awarding summary judgment to defendants.”
Acres and Phan responded with an appeal of their own, arguing that the reversal raised a “substantial constitutional question.”
“The Court of Appeals held that any government entities operating these lines have already taken not only the subject lines but a surface easement across the private properties to access those lines,” Robert Muckenfuss, attorney for the couple, wrote in a notice of appeal filed in August. “This expansive holding diminishes the property rights of many private property owners in this state. For that reason, review from this court is necessary to establish the proper scope of the Fifth Amendment’s protections against improper takings.”
He added: “Does a constitutional taking of an unrecorded surface easement across private property occur under the Fifth Amendment when a government entity simply assumes operation of underground utility lines previously installed and operated by private entities, when no such easement existed prior to the government entity assuming operations?”
The county countered with a motion to dismiss the appeal, arguing that Acres and Phan failed “to present a real and substantial constitutional issue.”
“Rather than simply move the fence out of the county’s easement and then find some lawful way to discommode their neighbors, [the] defendants want this court to invent heretofore unknown principles of law severing an easement for underground infrastructure from the right to access them from the surface or prevent encroachments and, evidently, render that estate immune to the ordinary operation of the law of eminent domain,” wrote H. Stephen Robinson, one of three attorneys representing the county in the matter. “Defendants’ demand that this court extend what is, at its core, an extremely expensive four-year adult tantrum by manufacturing new law does not present a real and substantial constitutional issue. On the basis of the arguments and authorities set out herein, this court should dismiss their appeal.”
The Supreme Court sided with the county, granting the motion to dismiss on April 4.
While the court concluded that the county does have a utility easement, the exact width of that easement has yet to be determined. The Court of Appeals remanded the issue to be resolved at a later date in Moore County Superior Court.
Acres and Phan experienced another legal defeat this year in connection with their fence, which the county alleged was built “out of spite” following a dispute between the couple and their neighbors, Stuart and Alison Paul.
Lawyers for the county claimed Acres originally installed the fence to prevent the Pauls from accessing a garage they had built on a gravel alley that runs behind the property. Acres and his wife sued the Pauls and their contractor, Bowness Construction Co., for allegedly damaging and trespassing on their property while the garage was under construction.
But when the case went to court in February, a jury decided in favor of the Pauls and Bowness Construction. The lawsuit was subsequently dismissed with prejudice by Judge Eric Morgan.
His judgment is now being appealed by Acres and Phan. Bowness and the Pauls, meanwhile, are both suing the couple to recoup a combined $10,471 in legal fees.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
