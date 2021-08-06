For the past 25 years, the Northern Moore Family Resource Center has been an oasis of aid in Robbins, a desert of need, where a third of its 1,261 residents are Hispanic — many with limited English — and 41 percent classified at poverty level.
The center has addressed educational, social, financial, housing needs as well as recreation and holiday activities. For the first nine years, Executive Director Michael Shamberger organized youth soccer, joined the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program and arranged for transportation for residents without cars. A United Way of Moore County grant enabled the center to offer occupational therapy for children with sensory integration issues.
The landscape shifted when Clare Ruggles, a CPA and experienced grant writer, took over in 2006.
“We needed to step back, look at the (actual) needs of the community. A ride to Walmart isn’t going to change a person’s life,” Ruggles said.
Ruggles focused programs on education, strengthening families and improving economic conditions in the area. At that time, 90 percent of students qualified for free or reduced price lunch, and 65 percent spoke English as a second language only.
Ruggles’ first initiative was a summer learning program serving pre-K to eighth-graders, held in a church, funded by a federal grant and local sources. Finally, in 2015, HOPE Academy Preschool was opened for 50 children in a full-day program.
Numbers track HOPE’s progress: in 2015, 16 percent of children entering kindergarten were proficient in English and skills including letters, numbers, colors, comprehension. By 2019 that number had risen to 78 percent.
“We got so excited,” Ruggles beams.
She questions the “poverty” blanket classification: “What is poverty? This was a depressed area when the mills closed, a community that needed help like the women and children I got to know.” But she saw that the children went home to loving parents, attended school and church, had sufficient food.
Other deficiencies were treatable.
Ruggles’ background, however, didn’t nominate her to lead the charge. “I sort of grew into the job.”
Ruggles is a Texan with a Texas-sized portfolio in accounting, university administration, creative writing, finance and business — but not social work or parenting. Her first exposure to underserved diversity populations happened while writing grants for a nourishment assistance program in Houston. She became aware of Robbins when a friend and acting treasurer at NMFRC needed help making the payroll. Once involved, Ruggles volunteered to transport women and children to Sandhills Community College for ESL classes. “I worked with older widows (managing finances). I got to know them.”
Shamberger had left. With the volunteer job finished. Ruggles was asked to stay on.
Now, after 15 years as executive director, she manages a full- and part-time staff of 23 in a cheerful, well-equipped location, formerly part of the fire station leased from Robbins for $1 per year, then renovated and enlarged. An adjacent greenspace and covered stage are used by the town. Ruggles is especially proud of the kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and granite countertops the contractor had removed from a residential remodel.
Programs and services, some with meals, offered by the center include:
● HOPE Academy, learning and structured play for 50 preschoolers;
● After-school program for 200 children at Robbins Elementary and Elise Middle School;
● Summer camp focused on literacy and physical activities;
● Santa’s Workshop, providing winter clothing, toys and books for 500 children; and
● Little Free Library, stocked with age-appropriate books.
Children go on field trips and nature walks where they identify wildlife, then, once back at the air-conditioned classrooms, draw pictures of the butterflies and turtles.
Pre-pandemic, the center held parent workshops that increased reading and money management skills.
A snapshot of the results: On a recent sunny Friday, 70 children ages 3 to 13 from the center’s summer camp splashed and squealed in the water off a crescent-shaped beach at Lake Pinehurst. Water play was a first-time experience for the younger ones, pure joy for the older group jumping off a raft. Some took pontoon boat rides across the lake before gathering for lunch on a shady veranda. Exhausted and happy, many of the children slept on the bus ride home, Ruggles says.
Activities on this scale require money. Some activities are free. Fees are nominal and often subsidized. Ruggles remembers a father with two daughters who couldn’t afford $20 apiece for a reading program. He asked if his girls could alternate attendance at classes, for one tuition. The solution was easy: “Yes.”
No surprise, either, was the observation from Naye Campuzano, the bilingual lead teacher for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds at HOPE Academy: “At the beginning, they’re wild. For some children, this is their first experience away from home. However, by the end of the year their personalities emerge, as part of the group.” In a few months, even the children who spoke no English are managing complete sentences.
“They want to learn.”
NMFRC’s success depends on Ruggles and her board cobbling grants, donations and proceeds from events to cover an annual budget of $750,000.
The organization’s 25th anniversary will be celebrated on Aug. 20 at the Fair Barn, a casual evening with country and folk music, mechanical bull riding, skeet shooting, live and silent auctions, videos and slideshows of the children. Food by Elliott’s on Linden includes pulled pork, smoked brisket, sliders, tapas, crab hush puppies, grits and dessert bars.
Ruggles commutes every day from Pinehurst. After 15 years she is accustomed to the economic disparity of the two towns. She speaks with admiration of strong families who survive substandard living conditions. Her office looks out over the greenspace where boys kick a soccer ball. Inside the center, classrooms joined by accessibility ramps are filled with busy children representing the diversity prevalent in northern Moore County.
“Sometimes the challenges of raising enough money seem like too high a mountain to climb,” Ruggles admits. “But I’d rather be working from this office than from Price Waterhouse or Arthur Anderson.”
