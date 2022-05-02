The Moore County Board of Education is on track to wind down a months-long hiring process and name a new superintendent of schools by the end of May.
Board members interviewed eight candidates last month and have scheduled a second round of interviews with three finalists from that group, Board Chairwoman Pam Thompson said.
Those interviews are scheduled for May 13 during a closed school board meeting in Pinehurst.
“We look forward to final interviews in May with a formal announcement to follow soon after,” Thompson said in an email.
All of the school board’s discussions of the superintendent applicants, and the initial interviews, have occurred behind closed doors. That’s not only because the board’s personnel discussions are legally confidential.
Jim O’Rourke, assistant legal counsel with the N.C. School Boards Association, told the board earlier in the process that it promises applicants that their identities will be protected until they’ve been offered the job and both sides have agreed on a contract. Traditionally, many applicants for a school district’s top position are applying from senior administrative jobs in other school systems.
The school board hired the N.C. School Boards Association, which handled the search for Moore County Schools’ last two superintendents, by unanimous agreement late last year to coordinate the application, interview and selection process.
For a flat $21,500 fee, the association handled nationwide promotion of the job opening; extrapolated input from surveys opened to school employees and county residents; and acts as a go-between for the school board and applicants until the board makes a decision. The board is responsible for other ongoing expenses, including advertising, background checks of the three finalists and the applicants’ expenses to travel to interviews.
The NCSBA collected applications from January through mid-March. During that period, 18 candidates — eight already in North Carolina and 10 from out of state — applied for the job.
Tim Locklair, who previously served as Moore County Schools’ chief officer for academics and student support services, has been the district’s interim superintendent since Bob Grimesey retired on Feb. 1.
Interviewing finalists later this month keeps the board on track to meet its original goal of announcing a hire by May 31 and installing the new superintendent at the beginning of July.
Contact Mary Kate Murphyat (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
