The Moore County Board of Education will spend hours behind closed doors over the next two months deciding who will become the school district’s next superintendent.
Applications have been open for eight weeks. When the deadline closed Monday night, 18 people had put their names forward for the job.
“It is our understanding this is a good number of applications, especially in this job market, and it shows the appeal that our school system and community has to candidates nationwide,” said Board Chair Pam Thompson.
Late last year the school board hired the N.C. School Boards Association to advertise the job, field and help process applications. Following Monday’s deadline those applications were forwarded to school board members, who will spend the rest of the month reviewing them and deciding which candidates to interview.
“You will get all of the materials,” Jim O’Rourke, assistant legal counsel for superintendent searches with NCSBA, told the board this week.
“We are not going to screen anyone out, we’re not going to decide whether you need this information now or you need it later. If they submitted it with their application, you’ll get it.”
The candidate pool includes eight applicants from North Carolina. Thompson said that the other 10 represent 10 different states and territories. O’Rourke estimated earlier this year that the board might field 20 to 40 applicants.
But he also predicted more openings this year as top administrators move to new jobs after staying put during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our board members look forward to reviewing the applications and moving into the interview stage of the superintendent search process in April,” said Thompson.
Applicants’ identities will remain under wraps throughout the interview process and as the board narrows the field to a handful of finalists. O’Rourke said that’s because many applicants, who are already working in high-level positions, don’t want word to get out in their current districts and communities that they’re looking for another job.
The only name to be announced will be that of the new superintendent, once that individual and the school board have agreed on the terms of their contract. Based on the board’s current timeline, that could be sometime in May.
On Monday the board conducted what may be its last public discussion on the superintendent search when it discussed public response to its list of priorities in evaluating applicants.
Moore County Schools opened a survey to community members, parents and school staff and asked them to weigh in on what skill sets and experience the board should look for in a new superintendent. More than 1,100 of those surveys were completed: 644 from community members and 478 from district employees.
From a list of 24 characteristics, both groups selected the same top five, in slightly different order:
* Understands how to effectively advocate for resources needed to operate the schools;
* Understands how to provide safe environments for students and staff;
* Communicates well with people of all races and socioeconomic status;
* Knows how to get staff, students, parents and community to work together to help children learn; and
* Has strong human relations or "people skills."
On average, respondents in both groups ranked those qualities between “very important” and “extremely important.”
Specifics like past experience as a principal or superintendent, or having worked in public education in North Carolina, fell at the bottom of the list with average ratings between “moderately important” and “very important.”
Board member Robert Levy said that the district should take the survey results into consideration beyond just the superintendent hiring process, considering it a referendum on things like school safety, a top priority for both groups, and the use of technology in teaching — which was lower-ranked.
“I’m not so sure it gives us as much enlightenment as to who we’re going to choose for superintendent, but it does show us what our public and our staff wants in our schools overall,” Levy said.
Board member David Hensley said that the placement of priorities like communication, accessibility and financial management indicate that the board shouldn’t necessarily seek to hire a new superintendent with experience in education.
“I would say that the public intuitively knows, and the faculty and staff knows through experience, that the least important traits of a superintendent is that they have an educational background,” he said. “Rather, they need to be strong leaders with a strong demonstrated track record of performance.”
Long-range planning was not included on the survey, but Vice-Chair Libby Carter said that it’s an important part of the superintendent’s job that should be discussed during the interview process.
“I would hope that our new superintendent would be one who looks ahead to staffing needs, to future building needs, to changes in curriculum that may come, a person who is really keeping the future of the schools in mind as well,” she said.
