What started as a part-time gig as a projectionist at Sunrise Theater has carried Kevin Dietzel to a starring role in one of Moore County’s most popular venues.
“It’s like that story you hear about the person who works in the mailroom who ends up being the CEO, except it never really happens. It happened for me,” said Dietzel, who stepped into his new job as the executive director of the Sunrise Theater on Dec. 21.
That same day, the Sunrise presented its annual, free showing of The Polar Express. “That was kind of special to me. That’s always been my favorite event at Sunrise. It’s so fun to see the kids come here in their pajamas. For a lot of them, it is their first experience with the theater.”
Dietzel’s own love of the performing arts began in childhood. Growing up in rural Ohio, he participated in local productions and said he’s always loved the movies. Following his military service in the U.S. Marines, Dietzel went to visit his friend in Alaska. They fell in love, married and relocated to Moore County to be closer to his wife Jessie’s family.
While attending Sandhills Community College, Dietzel’s chemistry lab partner suggested that he take a part-time job at the Sunrise, where he also worked, running the movie projector. Dietzel did, and said every time someone in a position above him left, or there was an opportunity to try something new, he took it.
Dietzel’s most recent title was operations manager. He handled most of the day-to-day management of the facility and staff. When former director Marybeth Poplyk stepped down in September, Sunrise Preservation Group’s board chairman, Mary Saulnier, said they had the luxury of time.
“We had Kevin and Claire Sellers, two very seasoned staff both right there in the office. That allowed the board of directors to take a really thoughtful approach,” Saulnier said.
Five candidates were interviewed. “Every single one was incredible. But when it came to choosing Kevin, it came down to who he is,” she said. “He’s been there for 10 years and has a reputation of being a welcoming presence all the time. There isn’t a single person in the community who has a bad word to say about Kevin. For a place that is built on its reputation in the community, that is important. And he brings that over and over, every single day.
“We knew Kevin was going to apply and he really stepped up. The Sunrise has a very involved working board, over 100 volunteers and a staff of eight. Kevin flows seamlessly between those groups. He may not be the loudest person in the room, but he is the most observant, the most reliable and the most knowledgeable. We are beyond happy — beyond happy,” Saulnier said.
Located in the heart of downtown Southern Pines, the Sunrise is viewed as an “art house” of sorts. The renovated 1940’s theater offers first-run and independent films, musical concerts, live broadcasts of the Met Opera, the Bolshoi Ballet in cinema, live community theater and other arts and entertainment. Right next door, the First Bank Stage at the Sunrise is ground zero for First Friday, a free monthly community performance event and live music series.
Dietzel said during his tenure at Sunrise, he’s watched it transform into a hub of community activity, a growth trend he plans to continue. In particular, he’s excited about the return to live theater with a production of “She Kills Monsters,” with performances scheduled in late January and early February. The drama-comedy play by Qui Nguyen tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. The cast of local actors are being co-directed by Jessie Dietzel and Amy Damone-Hammoc.
“I’ve always wanted to see more live theater here. We have this wonderful stage that is covered with speakers and (film) screens much of the time. We love movies and that is a main function at Sunrise, but we also want to bring more live theater and live music events to the community,” he said.
Dietzel and his wife are also co-founders of Spread Love for Miles. In 2011, their young son Miles was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure. He spent nearly a month in the hospital, the first of many extended stays for the small boy. His parents quickly learned how even the little things — phone chargers, snacks, toiletries — can provide a huge comfort and help ease the burden for families dealing with the stress and uncertainty of a sick child.
After Miles died in May 2015, the couple channeled their grief into hope for other families. They began collecting money and donations from local businesses to create care packages for the families of children in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units at UNC Children’s Hospital. They officially formed their nonprofit to further support families with children undergoing extended hospital stays. Spread Love for Miles also works in conjunction with arts programs to provide scholarships for sick children who would benefit from art camps and other offerings.
Suzanne Coleman, a longtime friend and president of the Southern Pines Welcome Center, located directly across the street from the Sunrise, said Dietzel is the right person for the job.
“Kevin has been a rock and an anchor for the Sunrise,” she said. “He’s been the power behind the throne for a long time.”
