Kevin Dietzel

Kevin Dietzel, executive director of Sunrise Theater. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

On Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m., the Sunrise Theater will host its first ever sensory-friendly screening, showcasing the film “Lilo and Stitch.”

This movie screening is designed to create a welcoming and comfortable experience for people with autism, or sensitivity to the standard movie watching experience. Lights will be up, sound will be low and guests are welcome to stand, dance, sing and be themselves. The movie’s sponsor, Blue Sprig Pediatrics, will offer sensory toys to guests. Tickets for this special event are just $5!

Lilo and Stitch

This sensory-friendly screening of Lilo and Stitch is sponsored by Blue Sprig Pediatrics, a local leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Blue Sprig offers both in-home and center-based services, including ABA Therapy and family guidance assistance. They will have a table set up in the Sunrise Theater lobby during the April 2 screening to explain what they offer to children in our community. This sensory-friendly screening would not be possible without their support.  All in the community are welcome and encouraged to come and experience the theater from a new perspective. Admission is $5 and tickets are available online at SunriseTheater.com, over the phone at (910) 692-3611, or at the door. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Showtime is 1 p.m. You can learn more by visiting SunriseTheater.com, or by calling us at (910) 692-3611.

