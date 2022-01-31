Sunrise Theater is celebrating Black History Month with a classic series that features Black stories, actors and directors. Each week in February, Sunrise will screen these classics every Thursday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Additionally, each movie will spotlight a local Black-owned business or organization in hopes of driving attention to their organization or customers to their business.
On Feb. 3, the Sunrise presents Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Featuring trail-blazing actor Sidney Poitier, the 1967 film was one of the first to feature interracial marriage in a positive light. In it, Joanna Drayton (Katharine Houghton) and Dr. John Prentice (Poitier) meet Joanna’s parents for dinner after they are wed following a whirlwind romance in Hawaii.
With Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, two local businesses will be spotlighted. Pure Salon, located at 200 N. Bennett St., Southern Pines, is owned by Za’netta Sad’e and offers a variety of services including hair cuts and hair treatments, facials, waxing and more. In addition, Kay’s Fashion Boutique will be spotlighted. Kay Fernandez started as an online candle shop two years ago that paved the way for her to move onto her fashion boutique located at 290 E. Turner St., in Aberdeen.
On Feb. 10, the Sunrise presents Selma. Directed by Ava DuVernay, Selma chronicles the march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to secure equal voting rights in 1965. The film was nominated for Best Picture and won for Best Original Song at the 87th Academy Awards.
With Selma, the Sunrise will spotlight Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. The trust was formed in 2009, under the leadership of the late Fred Walden. Reestablished in 2018, the goal of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust continues with the original vision of advocating to maintain community-based traditions, and to create opportunities for economic growth for the citizens of West Southern Pines and surrounding areas.
On Feb. 17, the Sunrise presents Hidden Figures. Based on the 2016 non-fiction book penned by Margot Lee Shetterly, the film highlights the struggles and triumphs of three African-American women who were mathematicians for NASA during the space race. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.
With Hidden Figures, Five Sun’s Boutique will be spotlighted. Owned by Porshia Hernandez, the name Five Suns is inspired and dedicated to her beautiful five children who gave her that push to pursue her dream of owning a shop. She carries goods and brands that are bold in their stance of being ethical and sustainable. Five Suns is located at 128 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. In addition, the Moore County NAACP will be spotlighted on Feb. 17. The organization’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
On Feb. 24, the Sunrise presents the 1989 classic, Do the Right Thing. The movie, produced, written, and directed by Spike Lee, takes place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant in the late 1980s. It centers around the tension between the African-American residents of the neighborhood and the Italian-American owners of a local pizzeria. The film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 62nd Academy Awards.
With Do the Right Thing, the spotlight will be on Sweet Chemistry. Owned by local baker, Roxcee Smith, Sweet Chemistry is locally renowned for her amazing macarons. She also sells cheesecakes, cookies and poundcakes. You can find her around town or place a special order from her Instagram Sweet_Chemistry_NC or by calling (910) 850-0335.
Showings of the classic movie series are Thursdays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or in advance at the Sunrise Theater box office, online at www.SunriseTheater.com or by calling (910) 692-3611.
