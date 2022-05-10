Vision4Moore has partnered once again with Cooper Ford to present a summer filled with legendary rock ‘n’ roll music. This year’s concerts will feature three evenings celebrating the music of Billy Joel, The Beatles and Garth Brooks while raising money for local charities.
Pamela Partis, Vision4Moore’s executive director, said the organization began with the late Bob Baillie’s desire to support those who help others. A commercial developer and philanthropist, Baillie lost his sight after heart bypass surgery, but found renewed purpose helping others with his trusty guide dogs — Devon and later, DJ — by his side.
Partis and Baillee met through their shared work with the Moore County Pet Responsibility Committee, and founded Vision4Moore as a “vehicle” that could support other organizations.
“Bob insisted on having the word vision in there because he did have vision; not sight, but vision. When thinking about who helps others, nonprofits are at the top of the list. We knew we wanted to help the nonprofits, but how to best do that was the question. These organizations are working as hard and as fast as they can to assist their clients and don’t necessarily have the resources to produce large fundraising events,” Partis said.
Vision4Moore pays for everything and provides everything, signs the contracts and handles the logistics of the concert series events. In turn, nonprofit partners are asked to provide volunteers, post event fliers and help sell tickets. At the conclusion of each event, the proceeds are split 50/50. Vision4Moore rolls their portion of donations forward to help offset costs for the next scheduled event.
Since its inception, Vision4Moore has raised over $100,000 for local charities.
“Bob was so into giving to others, and he was inspiring to others by how he treated everyone. After he lost his sight and the challenges he went through, he felt it was really important to step up and give back. When we lost Bob (in 2017), we felt it was important that we continue,” said Chris Jordan, who stepped up to serve as Vision4Moore’s chairman.
“It is hard to raise money here. There are a lot of great organizations and they are all focused on trying to do the work of helping others,” Morgan added, “but when you are so focused on your mission you don’t have time to focus on raising money. We are excited to get back to it this year and help the three groups we’ve partnered with to earn money.”
The 2022 Cooper Ford Concert Series presented by Vision4Moore kicks off Friday, June 24, with a Billy Joel tribute featuring The Stranger, to assist Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills; followed by The Beatles tribute on Friday, Sept. 30, featuring The Return, to assist the Moore Free and Charitable Care Clinic; and wraps up Saturday, Oct. 22, with a Garth Brooks tribute featuring Shawn Gerhard, to assist the Southern Pines Veterans Parade.
Julia Golden, a young, local performer, will open for the Billy Joel tribute. Angel Burns, another young, local musician, will open for The Beatles. Local BSA Scout troops also provide assistance with parking duties.
All three concerts will be held outdoors at Cooper Ford, 5292 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage. Food trucks will be on-site, and beer and wine available for purchase. New this year is an individual sponsor ticket option. With your donation of $250, individual sponsors receive two tickets to each event (total of six tickets) and recognition in the events program.
Partis credits Aaron Cooper, of Cooper Ford, with helping Vision4Moore each year. “He truly is one of the nicest people to work with. He is very supportive and sincere in what he does for the community, and he loves being the host.”
Billy Joel tribute artist “The Shadow” is making his debut this year at the summer concert series. The Garth Brooks tribute brings back Shawn Gerhard, who performed for Vision4Moore in 2018, and was so popular Partis knew she had to bring him back.
“The Beatles tribute is also making a return visit to the Sandhills,” she said, noting the band uses all of the same instruments as the original .Beatles played on in the early 1960s. “The last time they were here, it was fun to see grandparents, parents and children all attending the same event and singing along. I think that is something unique about Beatles music. How many concerts can a family go to and know the words to all the songs?”
Tickets for all three events are available online now at https://vision4moore.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.