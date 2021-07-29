The July 2019 dedication ceremony for the splash pad at Hillcrest Park.

File photo: The July 2019 dedication ceremony for the splash pad at Hillcrest Park.

 Photograph by David Sinclair/The Pilot

Summer Reading Stations will be set up at two new locations -- the Hillcrest Park Splash Pad in Carthage and Rassie Wicker Park Splash Pad in Pinehurst -- as part of Growing Moore Reader’s summer literacy outreach.

The goal is to help combat the decline in reading ability and other academic skills that occur over the summer when school is not in session known as the "Summer Slide.” Families are invited to drop by to pick out a free book, STEM activities, snacks, and parent resources.

If you are interested in volunteering at any of the locations, please contact Heather at heather@mcliteracy.org

In addition to the new splash pad locations in Carthage and Pinehurst -- plus Pool Park in Southern Pines -- Summer Reading Stations will be set up Aug. 9-12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

-Aberdeen Lake Park

301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen

-Ben’s Ice Cream

1495 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs

-Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills

160 Memorial Park Court, Southern Pines

-Brookside Park Apartments

432 Shaw Ave, Southern Pines

-Cameron Elementary School

2636 N.C. 24, Cameron

-Christ Way Child Development Center

7681 U.S. 15-501, West End

-First Baptist Church of Carthage

108 S. McNeill St., Carthage

-Given Memorial Library

150 Cherokee Rd., Pinehurst

-The Green Space Pavilion

100 S. Middleton St., Robbins

-Phillips Memorial Park

145 Fayetteville St., Cameron

-Pool Park

735 S. Stephens St. Southern Pines

-Seven Lakes Baptist Church

1015 Seven Lakes Dr., West End

-Taylor House

8263 Main St., Taylortown

-Westmoore Elementary School

2159 N.C. 705, Seagrove

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Three simple ways to improve reading in the summer: (1) take away all electronic devices and TV, (2) home school, (3) adopt a year-round school calendar with shorter vacations. My Thales Academies went back to school last week, enrollment is up 25% this year, amazing, their high schools are now among the top 25 nationally on the CLT exam. Solid, no-nonsense education in the 3 Rs in grade school is essential. Funny, I don’t recall reading stations in the 60s, yet I’d bet our literacy rate was significantly higher than today.

