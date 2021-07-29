Summer Reading Stations will be set up at two new locations -- the Hillcrest Park Splash Pad in Carthage and Rassie Wicker Park Splash Pad in Pinehurst -- as part of Growing Moore Reader’s summer literacy outreach.
The goal is to help combat the decline in reading ability and other academic skills that occur over the summer when school is not in session known as the "Summer Slide.” Families are invited to drop by to pick out a free book, STEM activities, snacks, and parent resources.
If you are interested in volunteering at any of the locations, please contact Heather at heather@mcliteracy.org
In addition to the new splash pad locations in Carthage and Pinehurst -- plus Pool Park in Southern Pines -- Summer Reading Stations will be set up Aug. 9-12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
-Aberdeen Lake Park
301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen
-Ben’s Ice Cream
1495 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs
-Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills
160 Memorial Park Court, Southern Pines
-Brookside Park Apartments
432 Shaw Ave, Southern Pines
-Cameron Elementary School
2636 N.C. 24, Cameron
-Christ Way Child Development Center
7681 U.S. 15-501, West End
-First Baptist Church of Carthage
108 S. McNeill St., Carthage
-Given Memorial Library
150 Cherokee Rd., Pinehurst
-The Green Space Pavilion
100 S. Middleton St., Robbins
-Phillips Memorial Park
145 Fayetteville St., Cameron
-Pool Park
735 S. Stephens St. Southern Pines
-Seven Lakes Baptist Church
1015 Seven Lakes Dr., West End
-Taylor House
8263 Main St., Taylortown
-Westmoore Elementary School
2159 N.C. 705, Seagrove
(1) comment
Three simple ways to improve reading in the summer: (1) take away all electronic devices and TV, (2) home school, (3) adopt a year-round school calendar with shorter vacations. My Thales Academies went back to school last week, enrollment is up 25% this year, amazing, their high schools are now among the top 25 nationally on the CLT exam. Solid, no-nonsense education in the 3 Rs in grade school is essential. Funny, I don’t recall reading stations in the 60s, yet I’d bet our literacy rate was significantly higher than today.
