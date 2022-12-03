The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says is investigating incidents at multiple electric substations in Moore County that were shot up on Saturday night as a “criminal occurrence,” causing more than half the county’s electric customers to lose power.
A press release from the sheriff’s office said that shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday that, “As utility companies began responding to the different substations, evidence was discovered that indicated that intentional vandalism had occurred at multiple sites.“
”Moore County Sheriff’s Deputies and various other law enforcement agencies within the county responded to the different areas and are providing further site security,” it went on to say
Anyone with any information about this act of violence should contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931.
Workers from Duke Energy and authorities from the sheriff‘s office were at the substation off N.C. 211 near West Pine Middle School looking over the damage around midnight. Deputies were scanning the the area for bullet casings and other evidence, and vehicles were going through the woods in search of more evidence at the scene.
In a text message to a reporter, Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that substations had been shot at. He said the agency is “preparing to be out of power for 24 hours.”
Heavy police presence was around several gun shops and Wal-Mart in Aberdeen around 10:30 p.m. after reports of looting. One woman was detained in front Wal-Mart and police were conducting a headcount of employees outside of the store.
Data from the website poweroutage.us showed that more than 40,600 local electric customers, or about 63.7 percent of the county's customers, were without power was of 10:30 p.m. About 38,000 of those customers are Duke Energy subscribers.
David McNeill, a district representative for Duke Energy, told The Pilot late Saturday that at least two of the company’s substations were vandalized. He said he did not know the extent of the damage or how the vandalism occurred.
The power company first reported outages shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, starting with more than 2,000 customers without power in areas along the U.S. 15-501 and N.C. 24-27 corridor around and in Carthage.
At 9:42 p.m., emergency scanner traffic reported several explosions heard in Carthage.
At approximately 8:45 p.m., outages were reported across the southern end of the county, from Vass to Pinebluff, accounting for approximately 12,000 customers. The outages spread, and less than an hour later, most of the county and some areas outside of its borders were without power.
The latest report from Duke Energy says power could be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.
(2) comments
I read somewhere they missed Robbins. This is a lot of trouble just to incontinence us. I hope they deploy the National Guard or army to help. Stay safe all.
Outage extended into Seven Lakes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.